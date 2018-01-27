  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
John O'Flynn due north as Finn Harps seal deal for experienced striker

It’s a big boost to Ollie Horgan’s promotion ambitions.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 9:37 AM
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

JOHN O’FLYNN HAS signed for Finn Harps.

The veteran centre forward lined out for Limerick last season.

“It’s good for us to get a striker of John’s quality and experience on board,” said Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

“He has done it at the highest level in the League of Ireland with Cork City and was with Limerick in the Premier in the last two seasons.

“John also did well in his two spells in England so we’re hoping now that he can do a job for us up front in the First Division.”

The Cobh native returned from a spell with Peterborough United to win the title as a key member of the 2005 Cork City side.

O’Flynn crossed the channel again to play for Barnet and then Exeter before returning to the Rebel Army in 2015.

Former Liverpool striker rediscovering ‘love and hunger’ for football in Sligo

Adrian Russell
