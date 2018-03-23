Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury

JORDAN LARMOUR HAS emerged as an injury doubt for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final with Saracens on Sunday week after pulling up with a leg problem.

The 20-year-old, who was part of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning squad, was due to start the province’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Ospreys tomorrow but was a late withdrawal from Leo Cullen’s side.

To determine the extent of the injury, Larmour was sent for a scan but the damage isn’t thought to be too serious, with a Leinster spokesperson confirming that the back has not yet been ruled out of Saracens’ visit to the Aviva Stadium.

The former St Andrew’s College man would have been pushing for a starting berth against the defending champions on Easter Sunday having made 16 appearances for the provinces this term, scoring seven tries.

Instead, Barry Daly and Fergus McFadden have been named to start for Leinster at the Liberty Stadium tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm], with Joey Carbery slotting back into the fullback position.

Carbery is one of seven Ireland internationals back to start for Leinster in Wales, as Cullen’s men look to strengthen their grip on Conference B.

