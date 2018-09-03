This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Jordi Murphy set for Ulster debut against Edinburgh as Herring also returns

The Ireland pair are available for Friday’s Pro14 clash in Belfast.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 3 Sep 2018, 1:54 PM
16 hours ago
JORDI MURPHY IS set to make his first appearance for Ulster in Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

Hooker Rob Herring is also available for selection after the Ireland pair sat out last weekend’s win over Scarlets as part of the IRFU’s player management programme. 

Jordi Murphy arrives Murphy arriving at Kingspan Stadium before the win over Scarlets. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Murphy’s summer switch to Belfast ended his seven-year spell with Leinster and the flanker’s return to action further bolsters Ulster’s pack as the club’s international players continue to make staggered comebacks. 

Both Iain Henderson and John Cooney, who kicked the winning points against Scarlets, returned for Dan McFarland’s first game in charge on Saturday evening. 

26-year-old Murphy featured in all three of Ireland’s summer Tests against Australia, while Herring started the first and came off the bench in Melbourne and Sydney to win his fifth and sixth international caps. 

 

The fit-again Marcell Coetzee got through 55 minutes of his comeback in the seasonal opener, and the prospect of the Springbok lining up alongside Murphy and the in-form Nick Timoney in a powerful back row unit is one that will excite Ulster fans. 

Captain Rory Best remains unavailable this week as he’s managed following the hamstring injury which saw him miss the tour Down Under, while Jacob Stockdale continues his comeback from the grade two hamstring tear he suffered in pre-season. 

Marty Moore sat out the weekend’s season-opener after sustaining a calf injury in training and an update on his fitness is expected later today.  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

