Ireland's Kelly Harrington within reach of European medal after victory in Bulgaria

The Dubliner booked her place at this weekend’s final eight in Sofia with a brilliant win against Czech lightweight Katerina Humlova.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 8:25 PM
46 minutes ago
Harrington at the National Elite Championship Finals back in February.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Harrington at the National Elite Championship Finals back in February.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRISH BOXER KELLY Harrington is now within reach of a medal at the European Elite Women’s Championships after defeating Czech Republic lightweight Katerina Humlova on Thursday afternoon.

Harrington ensured her passage to Saturday’s quarter-finals in Bulgaria with a unanimous decision, meaning she joins Michaela Walsh in this weekend’s final eight in Sofia.

By making the deciders, both fighters have made sure of qualification to the 2019 European Games in Belarus, with both one more victory away from at least a bronze medal.

Monkstown’s Walsh sensationally beat reigning world champion Alessia Mesiano in the last sixteen yesterday.

The 25-year-old faces Belarus’ Galina Bruyevich tomorrow in her quarter-final bout, an opponent she succeeded in beating four years ago at the 2014 World Championships.

‘They’re looking straight past us’ – Ireland star believes Norway are underestimating them

‘We’ve been best friends for life, so to share this dream together is surreal. It’s special’

