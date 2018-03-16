O'Shea ruled out with injury for Kerry but Geaney makes quick recovery to play Kildare

EAMONN FITZMAURICE HAS made three changes to the Kerry team to play Kildare following their 12-point Division 1 defeat to Dublin last weekend.

Fionn Fitzgerald comes in for Shane Enright, while Dáithí Casey replaces Sean O’Shea and Barry John Keane is in for Adrian Spillane.

Paul Geaney starts at corner-forward despite going off injured against Dublin at half-time last weekend.

Stephen O’Brien has recovered sufficiently from a hamstring problem to make the bench, while Johnny Buckley also returns to the substitutes.

Kildare have made two changes from their loss to Mayo, as Johnny Byrne replaces Cian O’Donoghue and Ben McCormack comes in for David Slattery.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

7. Fionn Fitzgerald (Dr. Crokes)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Dáithí Casey (Dr. Crokes)

12. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

18. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

19. Michael Geaney (Dingle)

20. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

21. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)

22. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

23. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

24. Johnny Buckley (Dr. Crokes)

25. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

26. Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

3. David Hyland (Athy)

4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)

6. Eoin Doyle (Nass)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

11. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

15. Niall Kelly (Athy)

