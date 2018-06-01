David Clifford among Kerry Championship debutants against unchanged Clare

KERRY WILL GO into Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Clare in Killarney (throw-in 13.30) with David Clifford among seven making their Championship debuts.

Last year’s minor sensation Clifford is named at corner forward, with Sean O’Shea nestled in behind him at centre forward and Jason Foley at corner back. Veterans Kieran Donaghy and Darran O’Sullivan are among the subs for Kerry.

Clare manager Colm Collins has named an unchanged team after the win over Limerick last time out.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy

2. Jason Foley

3. Peter Crowley

4. Ronan Shanahan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Tadhg Morley

7. Gavin White

8. David Moran

9. Jack Barry

10. Micheál Burns

11. Seán O’Shea

12. Stephen O’Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. James O’Donoghue

Clare

1. Eamon Tubridy

2. Gordon Kelly

3. Killian Brennan

4. Eoghan Collins

5. Pearse Lillis

6. Aaron Fitzgerald

7. Cian O’Dea

8. Gary Brennan

9. Cathal O’Connor

10. Kieran Malone

11. Eoin Cleary

12. Jamie Malone

13. Eibhin Courtney

14. Keelan Sexton

15. David Tubridy

Meanwhile, Monaghan have also named an unchanged starting team for their Ulster SFC clash with Fermonagh on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

Monaghan (v SFC v Fermanagh)

1. Rory Beggan

2. Kieran Duffy

3. Drew Wylie

4. Ryan Wylie

5. Dessie Mone

6. Vinny Corey

7. Fintan Kelly

8. Karl O’Connell

9. Darren Hughes

10. Kieran Hughes

11. Niall Kearns

12 Dessie Ward

13. Ryan McAnespie

14. Jack McCarron

15. Conor McManus