David Clifford among Kerry Championship debutants against unchanged Clare

KERRY WILL GO into Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Clare in Killarney (throw-in 13.30) with David Clifford among seven making their Championship debuts.
Last year’s minor sensation Clifford is named at corner forward, with Sean O’Shea nestled in behind him at centre forward and Jason Foley at corner back. Veterans Kieran Donaghy and Darran O’Sullivan are among the subs for Kerry.
Clare manager Colm Collins has named an unchanged team after the win over Limerick last time out.
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy
2. Jason Foley
3. Peter Crowley
4. Ronan Shanahan
5. Paul Murphy
6. Tadhg Morley
7. Gavin White
8. David Moran
9. Jack Barry
10. Micheál Burns
11. Seán O’Shea
12. Stephen O’Brien
13. David Clifford
14. Paul Geaney
15. James O’Donoghue
Clare
1. Eamon Tubridy
2. Gordon Kelly
3. Killian Brennan
4. Eoghan Collins
5. Pearse Lillis
6. Aaron Fitzgerald
7. Cian O’Dea
8. Gary Brennan
9. Cathal O’Connor
10. Kieran Malone
11. Eoin Cleary
12. Jamie Malone
13. Eibhin Courtney
14. Keelan Sexton
15. David Tubridy
Meanwhile, Monaghan have also named an unchanged starting team for their Ulster SFC clash with Fermonagh on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).
Monaghan (v SFC v Fermanagh)
1. Rory Beggan
2. Kieran Duffy
3. Drew Wylie
4. Ryan Wylie
5. Dessie Mone
6. Vinny Corey
7. Fintan Kelly
8. Karl O’Connell
9. Darren Hughes
10. Kieran Hughes
11. Niall Kearns
12 Dessie Ward
13. Ryan McAnespie
14. Jack McCarron
15. Conor McManus
