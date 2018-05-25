Walsh, Maher and Morrissey all return as Cats prepare to face All-Ireland champions in Salthill

BRIAN CODY HAS named his starting fifteen as Kilkenny make the trip to Pearse Stadium on Sunday to face All-Ireland champions Galway.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

This weekend’s meeting is the first time the Tribesmen will enjoy home advantage since they began competing in the Leinster championship a decade ago.

In a major boost for the visitors to Salthill, boss Cody welcomes back Enda Morrissey, James Maher and Walter Walsh, all of whom were not available for last weekend’s win against Offaly.

Richie Hogan also returns and is named on the bench.

Kilkenny have not been defeated by Sunday’s opponents in championship hurling in six years.

Richie Hogan has been named on the bench for Sunday's clash. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The last time Cody’s charges lost against Galway was the 2012 Leinster final, when his side suffered a 2-21 to 2-12 defeat at Croke Park.

Kilkenny come into Sunday’s Round 3 fixture on the back of consecutive Leinster championship round-robin wins, defeating Offaly 2-19 to 1-13 at Nowlan Park last Sunday.

Kilkenny XV vs Galway

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

3. Padraig Walsh Tullaroan)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

7. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

13. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Subs: 16 Darren Brennan (St Lachtains), 17 Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 18 Conor O’Shea (Clara), 19 Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge), 20 Conor Browne (James Stephens), 21 Lester Ryan (Clara), 22 Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 23 Pat Lyng Rower (Inistioge), 24 Richie Leahy Rower (Inistioge), 25 Richie Hogan (Danesfort), 26 Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

Galway XV vs Kilkenny

1. James Skehill

2. Adrian Tuohy

3. Daithi Burke

4. John Hanbury

5. Padraic Mannion

6. Gearoid McInerney

7. Aidan Harte

8. Johnny Coen

9. David Burke (Capt.)

10. Cathal Mannion

11. Joe Canning

12. Joseph Cooney

13. Conor Whelan

14. Conor Cooney

15. Brian Concannon

