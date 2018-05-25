This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 25 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Walsh, Maher and Morrissey all return as Cats prepare to face All-Ireland champions in Salthill

Kilkenny take on Leinster and All-Ireland champions Galway at Pearse Stadium this weekend.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 25 May 2018, 9:15 PM
28 minutes ago 931 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4035762

BRIAN CODY HAS named his starting fifteen as Kilkenny make the trip to Pearse Stadium on Sunday to face All-Ireland champions Galway.

Brian Cody Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

This weekend’s meeting is the first time the Tribesmen will enjoy home advantage since they began competing in the Leinster championship a decade ago.

In a major boost for the visitors to Salthill, boss Cody welcomes back Enda Morrissey, James Maher and Walter Walsh, all of whom were not available for last weekend’s win against Offaly.

Richie Hogan also returns and is named on the bench.

Kilkenny have not been defeated by Sunday’s opponents in championship hurling in six years.

Richie Hogan Richie Hogan has been named on the bench for Sunday's clash. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The last time Cody’s charges lost against Galway was the 2012 Leinster final, when his side suffered a 2-21 to 2-12 defeat at Croke Park.

Kilkenny come into Sunday’s Round 3 fixture on the back of consecutive Leinster championship round-robin wins, defeating Offaly 2-19 to 1-13 at Nowlan Park last Sunday.

Kilkenny XV vs Galway

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
3. Padraig Walsh Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
7. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

13. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Subs: 16 Darren Brennan (St Lachtains), 17 Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 18 Conor O’Shea (Clara), 19 Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge), 20 Conor Browne (James Stephens), 21 Lester Ryan (Clara), 22 Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 23 Pat Lyng Rower (Inistioge), 24 Richie Leahy Rower (Inistioge), 25 Richie Hogan (Danesfort), 26 Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

Galway XV vs Kilkenny

1. James Skehill

2. Adrian Tuohy
3. Daithi Burke
4. John Hanbury

5. Padraic Mannion
6. Gearoid McInerney
7. Aidan Harte

8. Johnny Coen
9. David Burke (Capt.)

10. Cathal Mannion
11. Joe Canning
12. Joseph Cooney

13. Conor Whelan
14. Conor Cooney
15. Brian Concannon

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Laois make three changes ahead of Westmeath clash

Derek McGrath names Déise side to face Clare with key men sidelined

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Please beat Liverpool!': There's no doubt who David Beckham wants to win in Kiev
Luiz: Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph and strong World Cup
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Can Madrid cope with Liverpool's pressing and more Champions League talking points
Liverpool mayor 'working hard' to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco
PREMIER LEAGUE
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery
I’ve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie