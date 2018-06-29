This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 29 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD suffer shock four-goal defeat at the Bowl while Shelbourne continue fine form

There were big wins for Longford Town and Shelbourne on Friday as the race for promotion in the First Division heats up.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jun 2018, 10:51 PM
50 minutes ago 750 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4100823
Longford forward Dylan McGlade scored a brace on Friday against UCD.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Longford forward Dylan McGlade scored a brace on Friday against UCD.
Longford forward Dylan McGlade scored a brace on Friday against UCD.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THERE WAS A major shock in the First Division on Friday night as league leaders UCD were humbled 5-1 at home to an impressive Longford Town at the Bowl.

Daniel Oâ€™Reillyâ€™s breakthrough goal was cancelled out by Jason McClelland, before a second-half brace from Dylan McGlade turned the game on its head.

Further goals from Shane Elworthy and Sam Verdon made it a landslide win forÂ Neale Fennâ€™s side, as The Studentsâ€™ lead at the top of the table was cut to four points.

Elsewhere Shelbourne continued their push for promotion back to the top-flight with a 2-1 victory over Galway United, who parted ways with Shane Keegan last week.

A late goal from Eoin McCormack at Eamonn Deacy Park was nothing but a consolation thanks to two quick-fire strikes from Adam Evans and James England soon after the interval.

A disappointing campaign picked up where it left off for Athlone Town, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Wexford FC courtesy of a John Morgan strike after half an hour.

Meanwhile Finn Harps reignited their push to secure a play-off spot thanks to a 1-0 victory over Cabinteely at Stradbrook â€” Keith Cowan securing all three points with twenty minutes remaining.

Finally, Drogheda United closed the gap on league leaders UCD with a 2-1 win against Cobh Ramblers at United Park.

Ciaran Kelly and Luke Gallagher struck either side of an Anthony McAlavey penalty to earn an important win, as their side continue to keep pace on top spot.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

  • Athlone Town 0-1 Wexford FC
  • Cabinteely 0-1 Finn Harps
  • Drogheda United 2-1 Cobh Ramblers
  • Galway United 1-2 Shelbourne
  • UCD 1-5 Longford Town

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 22.58.45

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Resurgent Shamrock Rovers make it three wins in a row as Hoops ease past disappointing Derry

Gypsies end winless streak with hard-fought Dublin derby victory at Dalymount

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
335 VAR checks in World Cup brings 99% decision-making accuracy, according to Fifa
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
BELGIUM
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
WORLD CUP 2018
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie