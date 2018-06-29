UCD suffer shock four-goal defeat at the Bowl while Shelbourne continue fine form

THERE WAS A major shock in the First Division on Friday night as league leaders UCD were humbled 5-1 at home to an impressive Longford Town at the Bowl.

Daniel Oâ€™Reillyâ€™s breakthrough goal was cancelled out by Jason McClelland, before a second-half brace from Dylan McGlade turned the game on its head.

Further goals from Shane Elworthy and Sam Verdon made it a landslide win forÂ Neale Fennâ€™s side, as The Studentsâ€™ lead at the top of the table was cut to four points.

Elsewhere Shelbourne continued their push for promotion back to the top-flight with a 2-1 victory over Galway United, who parted ways with Shane Keegan last week.

A late goal from Eoin McCormack at Eamonn Deacy Park was nothing but a consolation thanks to two quick-fire strikes from Adam Evans and James England soon after the interval.

A disappointing campaign picked up where it left off for Athlone Town, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Wexford FC courtesy of a John Morgan strike after half an hour.

Meanwhile Finn Harps reignited their push to secure a play-off spot thanks to a 1-0 victory over Cabinteely at Stradbrook â€” Keith Cowan securing all three points with twenty minutes remaining.

Finally, Drogheda United closed the gap on league leaders UCD with a 2-1 win against Cobh Ramblers at United Park.

Ciaran Kelly and Luke Gallagher struck either side of an Anthony McAlavey penalty to earn an important win, as their side continue to keep pace on top spot.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

Athlone Town 0-1 Wexford FC

Cabinteely 0-1 Finn Harps

Drogheda United 2-1 Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 1-2 Shelbourne

UCD 1-5 Longford Town

