Resurgent Shamrock Rovers make it three wins in a row as Hoops ease past disappointing Derry

SHAMROCK ROVERS EASED past a poor Derry City, both on the night and in the league table, with a 2-0 victory at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

Dan Carr scored his seventh goal of the season on the stroke of half time before Joel Coustrain aded his second goal in as many games after the break.

There were worries about where the goals might come for Rovers following the depature of Graham Burke to Preston North End, but they could easily have scored five or six from a dominant display.

Carr had the first chance 13 minutes in as he showed good feet to leave Conor McDermott for dead but he didnâ€™t have the finish to match, not even forcing a save from Gerard Doherty.

Brandon Kavanagh had a great chance soon after as he got on the end of a flowing one-touch move and sought to nick the ball past Doherty, but the keeper turned it behind.

Sam Bone and Carr both went narrowly wide as the Hoops appeared to have everything but the finish, and Derry looked set to make it to half time with their goal intact.

That changed in injury time as Joel Coustrain out-muscled Ronan Hale and crossed for Carr, who had to reach back to control the ball before volleying emphatically into the top corner.

Derry showed a bit more in the second half, with Canadian international Ben Fisk impressing on debut, but Rovers deservedly wrapped the points up with 25 minutes remaining.

Carrâ€™s movement was at the heart of it once more, the strikerâ€™s shot partially blocked by Eoin Toal before Coustrain bundled home from close range.

Shamrock Rovers: Bazunu; Oâ€™Brien, Lopes, Grace, S Kavanagh; Bone, McAllister, Finn, B Kavanagh 9Miele 77), Coustrain (Bolger 77); Carr (Boyd 85).

Derry City: G Doherty; McDonagh, Toal, McDermott (Peers 46), Doyle; Cole, Rory Hale, Fisk (McNamee 86); B Doherty, Ronan Hale (Delap 71), Patterson.

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin).

