This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron punched a whiteboard after astounding game one and has played with a fractured hand since

The series could have been a little different if JR Smith had known what the score was.

By AFP Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 9:39 AM
43 minutes ago 1,142 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4061559

LEBRON JAMES LAST night revealed that he played the last three games with a broken right hand.

NBA Finals Warriors Cavaliers Basketball Source: Carlos Osorio

James made the admission after the Golden State Warriors completed a clean sweep in the Finals with a 108-85 win in game four.

But it was after the much more closely contested game one that James suffered the injury, with reports saying the the 33-year-old punched a whiteboard in the locker room after a frustrating overtime defeat.

“I let my emotions get the best of me and played the last three games basically with a broken hand,” James said as he wore a soft cast last night.

Source: PHP/YouTube

James had become upset in the final seconds of regulation time in the 124-114 defeat after J.R. Smith grabbed a late rebound with the score level but dribbled away from the basket, thinking the Cavaliers led.

Images of James, who scored 51 points on the night, frustratedly berating Smith has since become a meme.

ESPN reported that James underwent two MRI exams, the first proving inconclusive due to heavy swelling, and the fracture was kept under wraps until after last night’s loss..

“Obviously, I don’t have a boxing hand,” James said.

Warriors defend NBA title thanks to Cavs sweep

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
IRELAND
Grand Slam champs Ireland look to repeat 1979 feats in Australia
Grand Slam champs Ireland look to repeat 1979 feats in Australia
'I thought, 'If I can do Ireland and that side of the world, I can do Japan''
Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier
BOXING
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
Donald Trump thinking 'very seriously' about pardoning Muhammad Ali
Ireland's Kelly Harrington within reach of European medal after victory in Bulgaria
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
From a debut in front of 53,000 at the age of 17 to a fresh start in the League of Ireland
From a debut in front of 53,000 at the age of 17 to a fresh start in the League of Ireland
'Sometimes things just don't work out' - former Goalkeeper of the Year leaves Sligo
High-flying Blues secure two of their key players until the end of 2019

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie