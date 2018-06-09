LeBron punched a whiteboard after astounding game one and has played with a fractured hand since

LEBRON JAMES LAST night revealed that he played the last three games with a broken right hand.

Source: Carlos Osorio

James made the admission after the Golden State Warriors completed a clean sweep in the Finals with a 108-85 win in game four.

But it was after the much more closely contested game one that James suffered the injury, with reports saying the the 33-year-old punched a whiteboard in the locker room after a frustrating overtime defeat.

“I let my emotions get the best of me and played the last three games basically with a broken hand,” James said as he wore a soft cast last night.

James had become upset in the final seconds of regulation time in the 124-114 defeat after J.R. Smith grabbed a late rebound with the score level but dribbled away from the basket, thinking the Cavaliers led.

Images of James, who scored 51 points on the night, frustratedly berating Smith has since become a meme.

THE SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED MUHAMMAD ALI’S CONVICTION 8-0 IN 1971. THERE IS NOTHING TO PARDON! pic.twitter.com/sMyalIQ173 — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) June 8, 2018 Source: Ryan Parker /Twitter

ESPN reported that James underwent two MRI exams, the first proving inconclusive due to heavy swelling, and the fracture was kept under wraps until after last night’s loss..

“Obviously, I don’t have a boxing hand,” James said.