Champions Dublin romp to 25-point win... but they're still eliminated from Leinster MFC

Disappointment: Luke Swan was on the scoresheet for the Dubs.

DUBLINâ€™S REIGN AS Leinster minor football champions is over despite a 25-point win against Westmeath this evening.

Wicklowâ€™s shock win against the Dubs last week meant that they were in the driving seat in the race for Group 1â€²s runner-up spot.

And they upheld their end of the bargain with a two-point win over already-qualified Meath in the final round of games, 1-10 to 1-8, eliminating Dublin in the process.

Their reward is a trip to Newbridge on Saturday where they will play Group 2 winners Kildare, who extended their 100% record with a comfortable nine-point win over Longford.

The Lilywhitesâ€™ 1-18 to 0-12 win means that it is Laois â€” who had a bye this evening â€“Â who qualify as Group 2 runners-up and will now host Meath in Oâ€™Moore Park on Saturday.

Tuesday nightâ€™s other game in Group 2 saw Wexford beat Carlow by a point, 1-11 to 1-10, in their dead rubber.

Final group tables in the @ElectricIreland Leinster Minor FC after this evening's games.

S/finals on Sat. at 12 noon are @CLGLaois v @MeathGAA in Portlaoise & @KildareGAA v @Wicklowgaa in Newbridge

3rd and 4th in each group into Shield semi-finals

Leinster MFC Results

Group 1:

Westmeath 0-9 Dublin 5-19

Wicklow 1-10 Meath 1-8

Offaly 1-11 Louth 2-12

Group 2:

Longford 0-12 Kildare 1-18

Wexford 1-11 Carlow 1-10

Leinster MFC fixtures

Laois v Meath, Oâ€™Moore Park, Portlaoise â€“ Saturday 7 July, 12 noon

Kildare v Wicklow, St Conlethâ€™s Park, Newbridge â€“ Saturday 7 July, 12 noon

