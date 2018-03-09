  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean O'Brien's comeback cruelly cut short by injury as Leinster held by Scarlets

Tadhg Beirne wins vital penalty at the death to allow hosts escape with a draw.

By Steffan Thomas Friday 9 Mar 2018, 9:55 PM
10 hours ago 10,375 Views 45 Comments
http://the42.ie/3895872
Leinster: visitors remain top of Conference B.
Image: Ian Cook/INPHO
Leinster: visitors remain top of Conference B.
Leinster: visitors remain top of Conference B.
Image: Ian Cook/INPHO

Scarlets 10-10 Leinster

SEAN Oâ€™BRIEN WAS forced off the field after less than half an hour as Leinster were held to a 10-10 draw by the Scarlets in Llanelli.

Ireland hoped to have Oâ€™Brien available for their potential Grand Slam decider with England at Twickenham but this latest injury setback puts his participation in doubt.

A last-minute penalty from Dan Jones snatched victory away from Leinster with Ed Byrne scoring the visitorsâ€™ only try.

Australian centre Paul Asquith crossed for the Scarletsâ€™ only try of the game. Despite failing to win, Leinster remain top of Conference B in the Guinness Pro14.

The visitors made a strong start when full back Dave Kearney made a scintillating break from his own half before Ireland hopeful Tadhg Beirne saved the hosts with an expert turnover.

There were worrying signs for Ireland fans when Oâ€™Brien was forced from the field with his head in his hands after a double tackle from out half Jones and tighthead prop Werner Kruger.

Despite Leinster dominating the vast majority of the first half, the Scarlets looked like they had taken the lead when Tom Williams wriggled over in the right-hand corner after some neat handling from Jones and Asquith.

But referee Nigel Owens referred the decision to fellow Welshman and TMO Neil Hennessey who decided the ball had been spilled forward.

The visitors began the second period strongly with a period of sustained pressure on the Scarlets line after young winger Ioan Nicholas was forced over his own line. After a number of forward surges by Leinster, Byrne smashed his way over from short range.

The try was not immediately given as Owens again referred the decision to his TMO with Hennessy eventually awarding the try which Byrne converted.

But the hosts levelled the scores with a brilliantly worked try from classy inside centre Asquith.

Following a powerful driving lineout on the half way line, the outstanding Beirne charged up field before offloading to Evans.Â The ball was then recycled for Asquith to beat three defenders and touch down for a try which Jones converted.

Leinster looked to have done enough to seal a hard-fought win when Byrne nailed a penalty with 20 minutes remaining.

The Scarlets came back with Tom Varndell having a try disallowed for a knock on beforeÂ Beirne managed to win a penalty for the hosts resulting in Jones landing the ensuing penalty for a draw.

Scarlets scorers:
Try: Paul Asquith
Conversion: Dan Jones
Penalty: Dan Jones
Leinster scorers:
Try: Ed Byrne
Conversion: Ross Byrne
Penalty: Ross Byrne

SCARLETS: Williams; Nicholas, Asquith, S Hughes (capt), Conbeer (Varndell 60); Jones, Evans (Smith 75) (Fawcett 75); Price, Elias (Phillips 73), Kruger (Gardiner 59), Cummins (Rawlins 56), Bulbring; Beirne, MacLeod, Boyde.

LEINSTER: D Kearney; Daly (A Byrne 74), Oâ€™Loughlin, Reid, Lowe; R Byrne, McCarthy; E Byrne (Dooley 56), B Byrne (Tracy 56), Bent, Molony, Fardy; Murphy (M Kearney 64), Oâ€™Brien (Deegan 27), Conan

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Jack Oâ€™Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steffan Thomas
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Sleepless Wenger reveals support from old enemy Fergie
'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
IRELAND
Six Nations within Ireland's reach today, but 'if you allow yourself to dream it's not productive time'
Six Nations within Ireland's reach today, but 'if you allow yourself to dream it's not productive time'
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
MARTIN O'NEILL
FAI confirm decade-long association with Denis O'Brien has come to an end
FAI confirm decade-long association with Denis O'Brien has come to an end
'I'm available' - Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland
Ireland boss wary that Rice could still declare for England
SIX NATIONS
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Scotland preview with Bernard Jackman
Toner back up Schmidt's pecking order thanks to his 'particular set of skills'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie