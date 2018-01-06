  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

25,735 Views 30 Comments
Share

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the first of the day’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pros as in-form Leinster welcome Ulster to the RDS.

Both sides come into the third and final derby fixture of the Christmas and New Year period off the back of wins, and with crucial Champions Cup games to come next weekend, it’s a chance to build up some further momentum.

The rugby is coming thick and fast as we enter the business end of the season, so stick with us over the course of the evening — we’ll also be live from Thomond Park for the meeting of Munster and Connacht from 7.45pm — as we bring you all the action as it happens.

TEAM NEWS: Let’s get straight to this evening’s line-ups, starting with Leinster. Leo Cullen has again made widespread changes as he manages his squad over this busy period, with Jack McGrath captaining the province for the first time at home.

Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Rob Kearney, Andrew Porter and Noel Reid are among those who drop out from last week with the electric Jordan Larmour given another chance at fullback and flanker Josh Murphy handed his second start.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Barry Daly
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath (captain)
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Johnny Sexton
23. Noel Reid.

TEAM NEWS: As for Ulster, Les Kiss is boosted by the return of captain Rory Best for his side’s visit to Dublin while Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson are also back in the side having sat out the New Year’s Day win over Munster.

Former Leinster scrum-half John Cooney is given a breather and starts on the bench so academy nine Johnny Stewart gets a big chance to impress alongside Christian Lealiifano in the halfbacks.

Ulster:

15. Charles Piutau
14. Andrew Trimble
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Christian Lealiifano
9. Johnny Stewart

1. Callum Black
2. Rory Best (Captain)
3. Rodney Ah You
4. Pete Browne
5. Iain Henderson
6. Matty Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Kyle McCall
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Nick Timoney
21. John Cooney
21. Johnny McPhillips
22. Tommy Bowe

Perfect evening for rugby in Dublin, with the RDS pitch in pristine condition.

A general view of the RDS Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A view of the match balls Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A general view of the RDS Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

PRE-MATCH READING: Kick off is fast approaching at the RDS but to whet your appetite between now and 5.35pm, why not browse some of our pre-match offerings.

Leo Cullen yesterday spoke about Josh Murphy and why he is different to the plethora of back rowers Leinster have at their disposal, while Murray Kinsella looks at the province’s defence following last week’s narrow win over Connacht.

It’s a big evening, meanwhile, for Stuart McCloskey as he comes up against Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose in midfield, with the Ulster centre desperate to show Joe Schmidt what he can do.

TODAY’S OTHER SCORES: It’s a busy weekend of Pro14 action before the Champions Cup and Challenge Cups resume next week with seven round 13 fixtures down for decision today.

There were big wins for Edinburgh and Scarlets earlier while Treviso’s resurgence under Michael Bradley continues as they saw off the Cheetahs.

  • Edinburgh 37-7 Southern Kings
  • Scarlets 47-13 Dragons
  • Benetton Treviso 27-21 Cheetahs
  • Ospreys 29-28 Cardiff Blues (L)
  • Zebre 20-40 Glasgow Warriors (L)
  • Munster v Connacht (7.45pm)

PREDICTIONS: Leinster have lost only one of their last four fixtures with Ulster — 13-17 in Belfast last May — and Leo Cullen’s men are currently on a six-game winning streak stretching back to the end of September when they were defeated in Glasgow.

So, which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:





The teams are out at the RDS and we’re just about to set to get underway!

Flag 1Mins

KICK OFF: Ross Byrne gets us underway, with Leinster playing from right to left as we look in this first half.

2Mins

2 mins – Some early possession for Leinster as they move the ball through the hands. Ringrose spreads it wide to Conan, who in turn feeds Fergus McFadden but we’re coming back for a forward pass in that passage of play.

4Mins

3 mins – Good signs for Ulster at the first scrum having been completely dominated by Munster last weekend with referee George Clancy awarding the visitors a penalty. Christian Lealiifano finds a good touch on this near side and Ulster have a good attacking platform here.

4Mins

4 mins — Piutau runs over Ringrose but Fardy and Jordi Murphy combine in the tackle to force the turnover penalty and Byrne brings Leinster up into the Ulster 22.

7Mins

6 mins — TRY! Leinster 7-0 Ulster (Jordan Larmour)

And Leinster are away! From the lineout, McFadden picks a nice line to collect Byrne’s flat pass and he cuts through the Ulster defence before offloading for Larmour, who steps inside Stockdale to run it in under the posts.

8Mins

8 mins — Ouch! Jack Conan with a huge hit on Christian Lealiifano but it’s actually the Leinster number eight who appears to have come off worse as he receives treatment. He looks okay to continue and we’ll restart with a scrum.

9Mins

9 mins – Ulster are under all sorts of pressure already — much like at the Sportsgrounds before Christmas when they shipped 40+ points — as Leinster hammer away in the 22 again.

10Mins

10 mins — Rory Best eases the pressure on his side momentarily as he does brilliantly on the ground to snatch the ball off Devin Toner, but here come Leinster again as Josh Murphy takes Tracy’s lineout.

12Mins

ACTION SHOT: Barry Daly evades the tackle of Stuart McCloskey as Leinster put the visitors under early pressure.

Barry Daly with Stuart McCloskey Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

12Mins

12 mins – Byrne turns down three points to kick for the corner and the rolling maul rumbles on towards the Ulster line, before Reidy comes through and it all gets a bit scrappy. Leinster have the scrum five yards from the line.

15Mins

15 mins — Leinster win another scrum penalty and call for the set-piece again. They move it out right, where there is an overlap but McFadden loses his footing and the initial chance is gone.

Flag 16Mins

16 mins — TRY! Leinster 12-0 Ulster (Barry Daly)

No mistake this time. Leinster switch the point of attack and again Larmour is heavily involved as he straightens and feeds Daly, who fends off Piutau to score in the corner. Byrne is unable to add the extras from this near touchline.

19Mins

19 mins – Ulster have been woefully poor again in the opening 20 minutes and this game is already slipping from their grasp before they’ve fired a shot. That attempt at a tackle from Piutau just about sums it up.

22Mins

21 mins – A better passage of play from Ulster as they break the gain line a couple of times through big carries from Best and Reidy before Stockdale links with Lealiifano but, once again, Leinster stand firm and snuff it out with Jordi Murphy this time diving on the loose ball.

22Mins

22 mins – Worrying signs here for Leinster and Ireland as Tadhg Furlong stays down after that last play and appears to be in a little discomfort as he holds his arm. Andrew Porter is ready to come on.

23Mins

23 mins – But after a long set of treatment, Furlong is back up and straight back into the mix as Ulster go to the rolling maul from the lineout.

24Mins

24 mins – The ball squirts free and Leinster look to launch a counter-attack. McFadden is freed by Conan and he has support on the left but delays the pass and is then hit high by Trimble in midfield.

26Mins

25 mins — Ulster do well to hold Scott Fardy up when Leinster had momentum five metres out. James Tracy, meanwhile, has been replaced by Sean Cronin with the latter holding his thumb as he made his way towards the tunnel.

28Mins

ACTION SHOT: Leinster celebrate Jordan Larmour’s fifth try of the season.

Jordan Larmour celebrates scoring the first try with Fergus McFadden Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

30Mins

29 mins — Leinster probing again and as Ross Byrne looks to fling a floating pass out right, Stockdale reads it and should really have intercepted to have a clear run to the line but fumbles and the RDS breathes a collective sigh of relief.

37Mins

36 mins – Ulster go through eight phases of possession, working it left to right without much avail, before Robbie Henshaw is penalised for not rolling away. Lealiifano kicks for the corner.

38Mins

38 mins – Ulster have responded well to another poor start but they’ve been horribly inaccurate which continues to undo any good work. Piutau fends Ringrose off and creates the overlap but Reidy’s final pass to Stockdale on the left is forward and goes into touch. That was their best chance of the half.

41Mins

40 mins – Leinster look to strike right at half-time. Byrne kicks it into space and Daly and Larmour eat up the ground but the latter knocks it on as he looks to ground it under pressure from Iain Henderson.

Flag

HALF-TIME: LEINSTER 12-0 ULSTER 

That’s the last action of the half as the hosts go into the break in the driving seat courtesy of tries from Larmour and Daly. Ulster started poorly again and while they improved as the half progressed, Les Kiss’ side have serious work to do to get back into this game.

Barry Daly celebrates scoring a try with teammates Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Barry Daly scores a try despite Andrew Trimble Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Rory Best with Jacob Stockdale Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tadhg Furlong and Devin Toner with Stuart McCloskey Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

41Mins

KICK OFF! Back underway at the RDS, where Leinster have made a change for the second half. Andrew Porter is on for Furlong, who suffered that arm injury in the opening period.

43Mins

43 mins – Superb score from Leinster as Larmour stabs through and Gibson-Park collects to offload back inside for the fullback to run it in, but the scrum-half was offside and the try has been ruled out. A shame.

Flag 49Mins

47 mins — TRY! Leinster 19-0 Ulster (Fergus McFadden)

Leinster are over this time; and it all starts with Larmour again. The fullback chips and chases, before the hosts switch it right where McFadden has the freedom of the wing to step inside Stockdale and run it in. Brilliant work from the wing, brilliant from Leinster.

53Mins

51 mins — TRY! Leinster 26-0 Ulster (McFaddden)

Leinster are running riot now. Cave loses the ball in contact five yards from the blue line and the hosts pounce. Porter shows incredible strength and agility to bounce off two defenders and step past Stockdale before releasing Gibson-Park. The scrum-half has McFadden on his shoulder and no-one is at home for Ulster, with the winger running in the bonus-point try.

55Mins

ACTION SHOT: McFadden goes over for Leinster’s third try, before quickly scoring his second moments after.

Fergus McFadden scores a try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

57Mins

57 mins – Leinster are a joy to watch, but this is getting ugly very quickly for Ulster again.

60Mins

59 mins – A break in play and a chance for us to catch our breath as Garry Ringrose receives treatment after an awkward collision with Stockdale. The centre will be replaced by Noel Reid, while Leinster have also brought Johnny Sexton and Ed Byrne on.

61Mins

ACTION SHOT: 17,373 inside the RDS this evening and the vast majority are enjoying what they’re seeing.

Leinster celebrate Fergus McFadden's try Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

67Mins

RAMPAGING RUN: Here’s Andrew Porter hammering out of his own 22 with a powerful carry to smash Darren Cave and Jacob Stockdale into the turf in the build-up to Leinster’s fourth try.

68Mins

67 mins — TRY! Leinster 31-0 Ulster (Larmour)

It’s that man again! Leinster retain possession through the phases and superb hands from Henshaw feeds Larmour to dot down in the corner.

71Mins

70 mins – Cullen emptying his bench now with Nick McCarthy on in Gibson-Park’s place. Ulster, too, have made changes with John Cooney and Johnny McPhillips among those to come on.

73Mins

72 mins — TRY! Leinster 31-5 Ulster (Stockdale)

Ulster are on the board. Tommy Bowe makes the initial break but his hauled down yards from the line by Larmour, but the visitors recycle and have numbers out wide with Stockale left to finish.

77Mins

MAN OF THE MATCH: No surprise here as Jordan Larmour has been named MOTM. 12 runs, 58 metres gained, two clean breaks, three defenders beaten and two tries — not a bad evening’s work for the 20-year-old fullback.

Jordan Larmour celebrates scoring the first try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Flag 80Mins

80 mins — TRY! Leinster 38-7 Ulster (Sexton)

A fitting end to a superb performance from Leinster. Reid breaks out of defence and offloads superbly inside for Max Deegan. The replacement number eight shows great strength to hold off Rob Herring and feed the supporting Sexton as he goes to ground, with the out-half running it under the posts from 40 yards out.

FULL-TIME! LEINSTER 38-7 ULSTER 

Leinster finish the Christmas inter-pro series with three straight wins and it’s now seven consecutive victories for Leo Cullen’s side, who are playing some sensational rugby at present.

Jordi Murphy and Fergus McFadden celebrates scoring a try Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Our match report from the RDS can be found here, while we have live coverage of Munster’s clash with Connacht from Thomond Park here.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials
FOOTBALL
Guardiola lauds 'essential' Aguero after quick-fire double rescues Man City
Guardiola lauds 'essential' Aguero after quick-fire double rescues Man City
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
'Pure speculation' - Brighton manager Hughton denies bid for Celtic's Dembele
LIVERPOOL
Barcelona agree record â¬160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
Van Dijk’s dream debut tempered by Firmino and Holgate flashpoint
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's contentious penalty should not have been given
CHELSEA
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
LEINSTER
LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
'If I'm playing well for Ulster then there's no reason I can't do it for Ireland'
'He's slightly different to the other back rowers we have'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie