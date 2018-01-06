Join us for live coverage from Thomond Park as the southern and western provinces aim to return to winning ways.
A couple of youngfellas to watch today: Prop Peter McCabe starts for Connacht against his former side after a couple of impressive cameos for the visitors recently. Highly-rated 20-year-old fly-half Bill Johnston takes a spot on the bench for Munster.
Here are your teams for this evening’s encounter.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Darren Oâ€™Shea
6. Jack Oâ€™Donoghue
7. Conor Oliver
8. CJ Stander (Capt).
Replacements:
16. Mike Sherry
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Robin Copeland
20. Peter Oâ€™Mahony
21. Duncan Williams
22. Bill Johnston
23. Darren Sweetnam
Connacht:
15. Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Eoin Griffin
12. Pita Ahki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade:
1. Peter McCabe
2. Tom McCartney
3. Conor Carey
4. Quinn Roux
5. James Cannon
6. Cillian Gallagher
7. Jarrad Butler
8. John Muldoon (Capt)
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Conan Oâ€™Donnell
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Paul Boyle
21. James Mitchell
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Darragh Leader
Good evening, and welcome to live coverage of Munster v Connacht at Thomond Park in today’s second inter-pro.
Johan van Graan’s home side are seeking to stem the flow following defeats to Leinster and Ulster over Christmas, while the visitors – who ran a rampant Leinster close last time out – will be looking to repeat their feat from the corresponding fixture at the Sportsground in October.
We’ll be back with team news shortly, and will provide live updates from kick-off at 7:45pm.
