49 mins ago

Good evening, and welcome to live coverage of Munster v Connacht at Thomond Park in today’s second inter-pro.

Johan van Graan’s home side are seeking to stem the flow following defeats to Leinster and Ulster over Christmas, while the visitors – who ran a rampant Leinster close last time out – will be looking to repeat their feat from the corresponding fixture at the Sportsground in October.

We’ll be back with team news shortly, and will provide live updates from kick-off at 7:45pm.