Munster have a trend to buck as in-form Connacht call by

THEY MAY NOT always be guaranteed winter classics, the Christmas and New Year derby schedule does often represent a good barometer of how Irelandâ€™s provinces are set up for the second half of the season ahead.

For Munster and Connacht though,Â this seasonal inter-pro window has instead served to counter-balance some of the hallmarks of their season so far.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

After a shaky opening to Kieran Keaneâ€™s campaign, Connacht proved themselves a muscular all-terrain truck of a team by utterly dismantling Ulster before going to the RDS and laying siege to Leinsterâ€™s try-line for 28 phases only to be left frustrated by a one-score loss.

Meanwhile Munster, after seamlessly transitioning from Rassie Erasmus to Johann van Graan, stuttered through two patchy performances that saw them give up a 17-point lead (albeit with a red card to their name) after an impressive rally to chase Leinsterâ€™s 5 â€“ 27 lead down to eight points (though that too ended in defeat).

For tonightâ€™s clash at Thomond Park (kick-off 19.45) Johann van Graan has loaded up some of his prime resources to try to buck that trend.

While Peter Oâ€™Mahony is among the replacements,Â CJ Stander is back to captain the side after joining the ranks of frustrated onlookers during Mondayâ€™s loss in Belfast. Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn add even more power to the pack, while the return of Conor Murray, Ian Keatley and Rory Scannell guarantee no shortage of subtlety.

Skerries native Conor Oliver will play his first match of the season today. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There are bigger things at stake than merely registering a single W over the three winter-pros however. This weekend doesnâ€™t so much mark the end of the derby block as it does the prelude to a defining portion of the season â€“ in Europe for the provinces and, for many players, on the international stage â€“ so thereâ€™s a helpful sense of momentum boost for Munster with the return from injury of short-term absentee Rhys Marshall (concussion), mid-term absentee Chris Farrell (knee) and Conor Oliver (shoulder)Â who makes his first appearance of the season.

Farrellâ€™s return is exciting on both provincial and national fronts after his excellent November performances at Test level. Joe Schmidt has a wealth of centre options at his disposal and the majority of them will get a chance to impress today. From Farrell and Rory Scannell, to Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, to Stuart McCloskeyâ€¦ all except Bundee Aki, who is among the big Connacht names rested.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Having been able to keep a relatively consistent starting line-up together over the opening two winter-pros, Akiâ€™s absence is one of eight changes made by Keane after the five-day turnaround from their bruising battle with Leinster.

Pita Ahki and Eoin Griffin form the midfield between the same back three which played the latter 54 minutes in the RDS. Kieran Marmion is also culled for player management reasons, so Caolin Blade partners Jack Carty at half-back.

Ultan Dillane is the third Ireland international rested by Connacht, so Quinn Roux comes in to the packâ€™s engine room ahead of a back row that boasts vast experience, boundless impactful energy and strong youthful promise in the shape of John Muldoon, Jarrad Butler and Ciaran Gallagher.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Though under-strength, tonight marks an opportunity for this Connacht outfit to underline the leaps forward they have made through the second quarter of the season, not to mention the chance to edge ahead of the Cardiff Blues in Conference A.

Munster are 14 points further up the same ladder, and nine points better off than the Cheetahs before the South African teams play their two games in hand, so the points on offer are not as important as the value of a sustained 80-minute performance before they attempt to seal top spot in Champions Cup Pool 4 against Racing 92 in Paris next Sunday.

Back to business for the southern province.

Munster

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Darren Oâ€™Shea

6. Jack Oâ€™Donoghue

7. Conor Oliver

8. CJ Stander (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Robin Copeland

20. Peter Oâ€™Mahony

21. Duncan Williams

22. Bill Johnston

23. Darren Sweetnam

Connacht

15. Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Pita Ahki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter McCabe

2. Tom McCartney

3. Conor Carey

4. Quinn Roux

5. James Cannon

6. Cillian Gallagher

7. Jarrad Butler

8. John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Conan Oâ€™Donnell

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Paul Boyle

21. James Mitchell

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Darragh Leader