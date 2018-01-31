Tottenham took on Man United, with both sides in the running for a top-four spot.
Hello, and welcome to tonight's liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 8pm.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/ReyAxSKYBB— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018
The team news is in! Here’s your #MUFC starting XI for our @PremierLeague game against Tottenham… #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/u6WTNtnzwE— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2018
In case you haven’t heard, Tottenham have just confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from PSG for £25 million. More details here.
📸 Welcome to Spurs, @LucasMoura7! 🇧🇷#BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/xDdckxPbBr— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018
We’re under way…
TOTTENHAM 1-0 MAN UNITED (ERIKSEN 1)
Kane wins a long ball, Son’s attempt is cut out, but it falls to Eriksen, who finishes with aplomb.
That goal was scored after about 10 seconds — it must be one of the quickest Premier League goals ever.
Pogba plays through Lingard, but Lloris does well to smother the ball as the Man United man tries to get a shot away.
It’s been a very lively opening to this game.
Apparently, Eriksen’s goal was scored after 11 seconds.
That means a former Tottenham player, Ledley King, still holds the record for the quickest goal ever, which he scored against Bradford.
There’s a bit of controversy surrounding that goal that the TV cameras have picked out.
Kane had charged into the Man United half just ahead of the whistle for kick-off.
To be fair to the officials though, it’s very hard to pick out that type of thing.
Interestingly, that Eriksen goal was the first time United have conceded in the Premier League this year.
The 2-2 draw at home to Burnley on 26 December was the last time an opposition side has found the back of the net against the Red Devils.
Dembele has already been booked for cynically taking down Lingard.
Meanwhile, United’s defence have looked very uncomfortable in possession on more than one occasion on account of the intensive pressing from Spurs’ attackers.
Martial gets away from Davinson Sanchez, but then balloons a shot well over.
It’ll be interesting to see how the French youngster performs, particularly with the Alexis signing meaning he has to play on the right rather than his favoured position wide left.
Eriksen plays through Kane, whose snapshot from a tight angle is comfortably saved by De Gea.
It’s been a very entertaining match so far, as we approach the halfway point of the first half.
Kane plays through Alli, whose pass towards Son is deflected away from him.
Tottenham look very dangerous whenever they counter-attack.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 MAN UNITED (JONES OG 28)
It’s a disastrous own goal from Phil Jones, who deflects Trippier’s cross into the net under little pressure.
It’s a long way back for United already, although they do have a history of producing improbable comebacks against Spurs.
Martial finds space and tries to beat Lloris at his near post, forcing the French goalkeeper into a decent save.
United have threatened at times, but have been undone by two bad defensive errors.
As I type, there are claims for a penalty, as Alli goes down in the box, but the ref waves play on.
On second look at that replay, Valencia is a lucky man.
It’s a rash challenge — he gets some of the ball, but also takes down Alli in the process.
Phil Jones gets booked for a late challenge on Kane.
Tottenham look in control of this game now, with United struggling in midfield.
Dier heads over from an Eriksen free kick.
Five minutes until half-time.
Matic receives a throw-in and kicks it straight out of play.
Spurs have unsettled United with their frenetic pressing.
Son has been in the wars lately.
He’s been subjected not one but two hefty challenges from Valencia in recent minutes.
Kane takes a long ball beautifully but finishes tamely, with De Gea making a comfortable save.
Mourinho, who does not look happy understandably, has already stormed off into the dressing room before half-time.
HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 MAN UNITED
The second half has begun…
Son plays through Kane, but the England international is marginally offside.
Tottenham’s main man has looked lively tonight, and is looking for his 100th Premier League goal.
Alli nutmegs Matic and breaks down the right, but he can’t find Son with the ensuing cross.
Moments later, Son drags a shot wide from the edge of the box.
United have to be careful this game doesn’t get embarrassing for them.
There are claims for a penalty, as an Alexis Sanchez header ricochets off the arm of Son from a corner.
Judging by replays, it would have been a very harsh call.
Pogba plays it over the top for Lukaku, whose powerful shot forces Lloris to make a decent save.
Better from United.
Matic plays the ball straight out of play again.
The Serbia international has not been at his best tonight.
Attendance of 81,978 at Wembley. Biggest ever for a PL game.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 31, 2018
United make a double change. Lingard and Pogba are replaced by Fellaini and Mata.
Both players who have departed have been quiet tonight.
This game has lost the intensity of the first half.
Tottenham’s attacks have not been as urgent and free-flowing as before, while United look a beaten team.
As I type though, Eriksen fires a shot from distance just wide.
The ball falls to Kane on the edge of the box, but he scuffs it, enabling De Gea to make a comfortable save.
The England star’s finishing has been uncharacteristically poor tonight.
Eriksen plays it to Son, whose shot is saved by De Gea.
Kane is not happy, as he had a tap-in if the South Korean international had squared the ball.
Fellaini’s bad fortune of late continues.
Less than eight minutes after coming on, the Belgian international is replaced by Herrera, having seemingly picked up an injury.
Young shows his frustration as he goes in late on Son.
Tottenham look totally in control and are dominating possession and territory with 20 minutes to play.
Another decent chance for Kane.
His shot inside the box is deflected just wide.
7:29 - Marouane Fellaini spent seven minutes & 29 seconds on the pitch after coming on as a sub, before being subbed off again. Fleeting.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2018
Tottenham are making a change now.
Lamela replaces Son, who looked bright tonight, particularly in the first half.
Herrera plays the ball straight out of play.
United really have been out of sorts tonight.
There are plenty of olés around the crowd now.
Tottenham are play keep ball at the moment, and the hosts have been well worth their victory.
Alli has been booked for a bad challenge on Alexis Sanchez.
The Chile international is justifiably angry with the England international’s tackle.
Kane is taken down by Valencia, as he charges towards goal.
Meanwhile, Alli is replaced by Sissoko.
Kane curls a free kick from just outside the box over the bar.
Looks like he’ll have to wait one more game at least for his 100th goal.
Another change for Tottenham as Dembele is replaced by Wanyama.
There will be three minutes of stoppage time.
Fellaini was still United's best midfielder— Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) January 31, 2018
FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 MAN UNITED
