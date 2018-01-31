  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 31 January, 2018
39,732 Views 59 Comments
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 8pm.

1Mins

We’re under way…

4Mins

Kane wins a long ball, Son’s attempt is cut out, but it falls to Eriksen, who finishes with aplomb.

That goal was scored after about 10 seconds — it must be one of the quickest Premier League goals ever.

5Mins

Pogba plays through Lingard, but Lloris does well to smother the ball as the Man United man tries to get a shot away.

It’s been a very lively opening to this game.

7Mins

Apparently, Eriksen’s goal was scored after 11 seconds.

That means a former Tottenham player, Ledley King, still holds the record for the quickest goal ever, which he scored against Bradford.

8Mins

There’s a bit of controversy surrounding that goal that the TV cameras have picked out.

Kane had charged into the Man United half just ahead of the whistle for kick-off.

To be fair to the officials though, it’s very hard to pick out that type of thing.

14Mins

Interestingly, that Eriksen goal was the first time United have conceded in the Premier League this year.

The 2-2 draw at home to Burnley on 26 December was the last time an opposition side has found the back of the net against the Red Devils.

18Mins

Dembele has already been booked for cynically taking down Lingard.

Meanwhile, United’s defence have looked very uncomfortable in possession on more than one occasion on account of the intensive pressing from Spurs’ attackers.

23Mins

Martial gets away from Davinson Sanchez, but then balloons a shot well over.

It’ll be interesting to see how the French youngster performs, particularly with the Alexis signing meaning he has to play on the right rather than his favoured position wide left.

25Mins

Eriksen plays through Kane, whose snapshot from a tight angle is comfortably saved by De Gea.

It’s been a very entertaining match so far, as we approach the halfway point of the first half.

26Mins

Kane plays through Alli, whose pass towards Son is deflected away from him.

Tottenham look very dangerous whenever they counter-attack.

30Mins

It’s a disastrous own goal from Phil Jones, who deflects Trippier’s cross into the net under little pressure.

It’s a long way back for United already, although they do have a history of producing improbable comebacks against Spurs.

33Mins

Martial finds space and tries to beat Lloris at his near post, forcing the French goalkeeper into a decent save.

United have threatened at times, but have been undone by two bad defensive errors.

As I type, there are claims for a penalty, as Alli goes down in the box, but the ref waves play on.

34Mins

On second look at that replay, Valencia is a lucky man.

It’s a rash challenge — he gets some of the ball, but also takes down Alli in the process.

35Mins

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen scores his side's first goal of the game. Source: Tim Goode

39Mins

Phil Jones gets booked for a late challenge on Kane.

Tottenham look in control of this game now, with United struggling in midfield.

41Mins

Dier heads over from an Eriksen free kick.

Five minutes until half-time.

42Mins

Matic receives a throw-in and kicks it straight out of play.

Spurs have unsettled United with their frenetic pressing.

44Mins

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League - Wembley Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele (left) and Manchester United's Paul Pogba (right) battle for the ball. Source: John Walton

45Mins

Son has been in the wars lately.

He’s been subjected not one but two hefty challenges from Valencia in recent minutes.

46Mins

Kane takes a long ball beautifully but finishes tamely, with De Gea making a comfortable save.

Mourinho, who does not look happy understandably, has already stormed off into the dressing room before half-time.

45Mins

Son plays through Kane, but the England international is marginally offside.

Tottenham’s main man has looked lively tonight, and is looking for his 100th Premier League goal.

50Mins

Alli nutmegs Matic and breaks down the right, but he can’t find Son with the ensuing cross.

Moments later, Son drags a shot wide from the edge of the box.

United have to be careful this game doesn’t get embarrassing for them.

55Mins

There are claims for a penalty, as an Alexis Sanchez header ricochets off the arm of Son from a corner.

Judging by replays, it would have been a very harsh call.

57Mins

Pogba plays it over the top for Lukaku, whose powerful shot forces Lloris to make a decent save.

Better from United.

59Mins

Matic plays the ball straight out of play again.

The Serbia international has not been at his best tonight.

60Mins

64Mins

United make a double change. Lingard and Pogba are replaced by Fellaini and Mata.

Both players who have departed have been quiet tonight.

65Mins

This game has lost the intensity of the first half.

Tottenham’s attacks have not been as urgent and free-flowing as before, while United look a beaten team.

As I type though, Eriksen fires a shot from distance just wide.

68Mins

The ball falls to Kane on the edge of the box, but he scuffs it, enabling De Gea to make a comfortable save.

The England star’s finishing has been uncharacteristically poor tonight.

71Mins

Eriksen plays it to Son, whose shot is saved by De Gea.

Kane is not happy, as he had a tap-in if the South Korean international had squared the ball.

72Mins

Fellaini’s bad fortune of late continues.

Less than eight minutes after coming on, the Belgian international is replaced by Herrera, having seemingly picked up an injury.

74Mins

Young shows his frustration as he goes in late on Son.

Tottenham look totally in control and are dominating possession and territory with 20 minutes to play.

76Mins

Another decent chance for Kane.

His shot inside the box is deflected just wide.

77Mins

80Mins

Tottenham are making a change now.

Lamela replaces Son, who looked bright tonight, particularly in the first half.

80Mins

Herrera plays the ball straight out of play.

United really have been out of sorts tonight.

84Mins

There are plenty of olés around the crowd now.

Tottenham are play keep ball at the moment, and the hosts have been well worth their victory.

86Mins

Alli has been booked for a bad challenge on Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international is justifiably angry with the England international’s tackle.

87Mins

Kane is taken down by Valencia, as he charges towards goal.

Meanwhile, Alli is replaced by Sissoko.

90Mins

Kane curls a free kick from just outside the box over the bar.

Looks like he’ll have to wait one more game at least for his 100th goal.

92Mins

Another change for Tottenham as Dembele is replaced by Wanyama.

There will be three minutes of stoppage time.

90Mins

Right, that’s all from me. Thanks for reading and commenting.

You can read our report of the game here.

