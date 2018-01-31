  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley

Manchester United’s unbeaten run ended in meek fashion against Tottenham, allowing Man City to pull further ahead.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 10:07 PM
53 minutes ago 9,274 Views 50 Comments
http://the42.ie/3827318

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN SCORED after just 11 seconds as Tottenham ended Manchester United’s unbeaten run in 2018 with a 2-0 victory at Wembley on Wednesday.

The Denmark star capitalised on poor defending straight from kick-off in the first half before a dreadful own goal from Phil Jones doubled Spurs’ lead before the break to seal the win.

The result ends United’s eight-match unbeaten league run and sees them fall 15 points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat West Brom 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Eriksen scored the fastest goal ever conceded by United in the Premier League when he pounced on the visitors’ failure to clear a simple long ball.

Jose Mourinho’s side, in which Alexis Sanchez was making his first league start since his move from Arsenal, had a bright spell thereafter but went two down before the break when Jones turned in Kieran Trippier’s cross.

New signing Lucas Moura was presented to the 81,978 fans – a record in the Premier League –  at the interval and the party atmosphere largely continued for the rest of the match, with United offering meek resistance against a Spurs side held by Newport County in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League - Wembley Source: John Walton

Indeed, it could have been much worse had fifth-placed Spurs made the most of second-half openings, and there is likely to be a lengthy inquest into the manner of United’s defeat before Huddersfield Town’s visit this weekend.

United went into the contest without conceding a goal in 2018, but it took just 11 seconds for that run to come to an end.

Jan Vertonghen received the ball from kick-off and cleared it long, Harry Kane won a header against Jones and Eriksen placed a simple finish past David de Gea after Chris Smalling and Ashley Young made a mess of clearing their lines.

There was some controversy about the goal, however, as television replays showed Kane had run into United’s half before the kick-off was taken, with the officials failing to notice.

The visitors responded well to the setback but seemed to lack patience in attack, with Romelu Lukaku spurning a good chance with a poor pass and Anthony Martial blazing over when space opened up on the edge of the area.

United gifted Spurs their second just before the half-hour mark, though, as Jones side-footed the ball high into his own net from Trippier’s cross when it had looked easier to clear.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League - Wembley Phil Jones (not pictured) scores an own-goal for Tottenham Hotspur's second goal Source: John Walton

Dele Alli had shouts for a penalty waved away after a risky challenge by Antonio Valencia, and United were angry not to win a spot-kick of their own early in the second half when Son Heung-min blocked Sanchez’s header with his arm.

Spurs were in total cruise control, though, and should have made it 3-0 when Son saw a shot parried by De Gea, after which Mourinho surprisingly took off Marouane Fellaini, who had only replaced Paul Pogba seven minutes earlier.

It made for a poor end to a dreadful performance from United, who are now surely unable to catch City at the top of the table, while Spurs move to within two points of Chelsea in fourth after the champions’ shock home defeat to Bournemouth.

- Omni

Trouble at Chelsea as they’re well-beaten at home by Bournemouth

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Trouble at Chelsea as they're well beaten at home by Bournemouth
ARSENAL
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Massive boost for Arsenal as Ozil reportedly agrees new £350k-a-week deal
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy
FOOTBALL
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal despite comical complications
Debuchy ends Arsenal stint and joins Saint-Etienne as three young Gunners secure loans
IRELAND
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
'France have a staff that doesn't really inspire confidence and that's a bonus for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie