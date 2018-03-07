  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'

The Reds defender was rewarding the boy for his generosity.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 11:17 PM
4 hours ago 5,569 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3891277

Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. Source: Gareth Copley

ALFIE RADFORD IS a generous, young Liverpool fan.

On his way to last night’s Champions League tie against Porto, the seven-year-old asked his dad Tom if they could visit a foodbank charity as he wanted to give his pocket money to those less fortunate.

Reds defender Andy Robertson heard about the act of kindness through social media and sent the young supporter a letter. It reads:

“Dear Alfie, it’s Andy Robertson here from Liverpool.

“I saw on Twitter that you did something very special for the foodbanks at Anfield last night.

“I remember from being your age just how important pocket money is and how there’s hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself with it.

“For you to give that up for people who are having a tough time and need some help to get by is absolutely amazing.

“Let me tell you now that is brilliant from you and sets an example to the rest of us that showing a little care and thought for others is really important — it’s also very Liverpool!

“Foodbanks is a cause close to my own heart and what you’ve done will stay with me for a long time.

“Anyway — the point of this letter. You’ve done something amazing for other people and expected nothing in return for it. Because of that I want to make sure it is rewarded.”

Accompanying the letter was a signed jersey belonging to star forward Roberto Firmino, and not Robertson. He explains why:

I’ve got one of Roberto Firmino’s match shirts from this season and asked him to sign it for you by way of a thank you for what you did for the foodbanks. Let’s be honest Alfie — no one wants the left-back’s shirt — which is why I got Bobby’s instead. Hope that’s okay.

“I’ll make sure all the lads hear about what you’ve done. You’ve done LFC proud — your family will be made up with you I’m sure.

“All the best wee man.”

Great stuff.

Andy Robertson letter Source: Instagram.com/tomradford0

Alfie’s dad put the letter up on Instagram, with the caption:

“One very happy boy here… signed @roberto_firmino shirt as a reward for his own act of kindness….. Thanks so much @andyrobertson94 #LFC #ProudDad #FansSupportingFoodbanks #hungerdoesntwearclubcolours”

(h/t: Liverpool Echo)

Ireland need to regenerate and give youth a chance on Turkey trip

Much-changed Man City go down to Basel but comfortably advance to last eight

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

