Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'

ALFIE RADFORD IS a generous, young Liverpool fan.

On his way to last night’s Champions League tie against Porto, the seven-year-old asked his dad Tom if they could visit a foodbank charity as he wanted to give his pocket money to those less fortunate.

Reds defender Andy Robertson heard about the act of kindness through social media and sent the young supporter a letter. It reads:

“Dear Alfie, it’s Andy Robertson here from Liverpool.

“I saw on Twitter that you did something very special for the foodbanks at Anfield last night.

“I remember from being your age just how important pocket money is and how there’s hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself with it.

“For you to give that up for people who are having a tough time and need some help to get by is absolutely amazing.

“Let me tell you now that is brilliant from you and sets an example to the rest of us that showing a little care and thought for others is really important — it’s also very Liverpool!

“Foodbanks is a cause close to my own heart and what you’ve done will stay with me for a long time.

“Anyway — the point of this letter. You’ve done something amazing for other people and expected nothing in return for it. Because of that I want to make sure it is rewarded.”

Accompanying the letter was a signed jersey belonging to star forward Roberto Firmino, and not Robertson. He explains why:

I’ve got one of Roberto Firmino’s match shirts from this season and asked him to sign it for you by way of a thank you for what you did for the foodbanks. Let’s be honest Alfie — no one wants the left-back’s shirt — which is why I got Bobby’s instead. Hope that’s okay.

“I’ll make sure all the lads hear about what you’ve done. You’ve done LFC proud — your family will be made up with you I’m sure.

“All the best wee man.”

Source: Instagram.com/tomradford0

Alfie’s dad put the letter up on Instagram, with the caption:

“One very happy boy here… signed @roberto_firmino shirt as a reward for his own act of kindness….. Thanks so much @andyrobertson94 #LFC #ProudDad #FansSupportingFoodbanks #hungerdoesntwearclubcolours”

