Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United

The result leaves the reigning Serie A champions top of the group on nine points.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 16,867 Views 29 Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during tonight's match at Old Trafford.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during tonight's match at Old Trafford.
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during tonight's match at Old Trafford.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JUVENTUS BEAT MAN United 1-0 at Old Trafford tonight.

Ex-United star Cristiano Ronaldo helped set up the only goal, producing the cross that led the ball to break to Paulo Dybala, who finished calmly to give his side the lead on 17 minutes.

The result leaves the reigning Serie A champions top of the group on nine points, with United second on four, ahead of Valencia (two points) and Young Boys (one point).

More to follow

