Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Diego Maradona wins first trophy as chairman of Belarusian club

Dynamo Brest lifted the Belarus Cup earlier today.

By AFP Saturday 19 May 2018, 8:34 PM
48 minutes ago 1,230 Views 2 Comments
DYNAMNO BREST, WHO appointed Argentinian legend Diego Maradona as chairman earlier this week, won the Belarus Cup on Saturday after beating BATE Borisov 3-2 in the final.

Dynamo battled back from a goal down twice to win their second consecutive cup, and third overall, just four days after Maradona signed a three-year contract to serve as the club’s chairman.

Serbian midfielder Mirko Ivanic put BATE 1-0 up in the 13th minute but Ukrainian striker Artem Milevsky pulled the scores level in the 34th.

Ivanic restored BATE’s lead with his second of the match four minutes after the interval but Dynamo’s Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh levelled again with 14 minutes to go.

Belarus international Pavel Nekhaichik then netted the winner two minutes from the end.

Dynamo, who were formed in 1960 and spent their first 32 years in the Soviet Union second and third divisions, were acquired by new owners three years ago.

The 57-year-old Maradona will be in charge of the club’s transfer policy and strategic development.

– © AFP 2018

