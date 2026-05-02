Lyon rally to dethrone Arsenal and advance to women's Champions League final

Lyon 3

Arsenal 1

(Lyon win 4-3 on aggregate)

LYON HAVE REACHED the final of the women’s Champions League at the expense of reigning champions Arsenal on Saturday, with German forward Jule Brand scoring the decisive goal.

Brand’s deft finish in the 85th minute at the Groupama Stadium gave Lyon a 3-1 victory on the day and a 4-3 advantage over the two legs.

Ireland’s Katie McCabe started for Arsenal and was replaced in the 82nd minute by Chloe Kelly.

Lyon had a long and nervous wait while the VAR officials examined whether Brand was offside when she received the pass, but she was marginally onside.

The French side were deserved winners, turning their domination into a chance to win a ninth European title in the final in Oslo on May 23 against either Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

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Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Lyon began with real intent, as their USA international midfielder Lindsey Heaps headed the ball into the net after nine minutes, but VAR was called in for an apparent obstruction of Arsenal ‘keeper Daphne van Domselaar and the goal was disallowed.

Lyon then won a penalty after a foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy on Melchie Dumornay.

Former France captain Wendie Renard saw her first effort from the spot saved but Van Domselaar was adjudged to have been off her line and Renard scored the re-taken penalty.

Lyon seized the lead in the tie in the 36th minute when the Arsenal defence failed to clear a corner and Kadidiatou Diani clipped the ball in at the far post from a tight angle.

Arsenal were sliding towards a heartbreaking surrender of their title until England centre-forward Alessia Russo popped up in a crowded penalty area to find the net.

That made the score 2-1 on the day and 3-3 overall and extra-time beckoned — but Brand then applied the killer touch and the French side hung on through nine minutes of added time.

Bayern and Barcelona, who are locked at 1-1 from the first leg, meet in Spain on Sunday.