4 debutants and big names return as Mayo and Galway name teams for Connacht showdown

BOTH MAYO AND Galway have handed out championship debuts in their teams named for Sunday’s showdown in Castlebar along with welcoming some big names back into their starting sides.

Keith Higgins and Seán Armstrong are both named to start for Sunday's game. Source: INPHO

Stephen Rochford and Kevin Walsh have released their team selections before the eagerly-awaited quarter-final at Elverys MacHale Park.

Defender Eoghan O’Donoghue, an All-Ireland U21 winner in 2016, will make his championship bow for Mayo after being selected at corner-back.

Eoin O'Donoghue plays his club football with Belmullet. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Keith Higgins is a noteworthy inclusion in the other corner of the defence as he will make his first competitive start of 2018 after focusing on hurling this spring.

In total Mayo have named 10 players who started in last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Dublin with O’Donoghue, Ger Cafferkey, Stephen Coen, Diarmuid O’Connor and Conor Loftus drafted in to replace Chris Barrett, Brendan Harrison, Lee Keegan, Donal Vaughan and Jason Doherty.

Galway have selected three championship newcomers in full-back Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, midfielder Ciarán Duggan and corner-forward Barry McHugh.

Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh reached the All-Ireland U21 final last year with Dublin. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

They have made three changes from the league final loss to Dublin last month as Gary O’Donnell, Tom Flynn and Seán Armstrong all come in to start instead of Sean Kelly, Eamonn Brannigan and Peter Cooke.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Eoghan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)

9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

15 Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Renvyle)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)

4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

7. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

11. Paul Conroy (St James)

12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Seán Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

15. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

