  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

4 debutants and big names return as Mayo and Galway name teams for Connacht showdown

Stephen Rochford and Kevin Walsh have unveiled their starting sides.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 10 May 2018, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 4,934 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4004290

BOTH MAYO AND Galway have handed out championship debuts in their teams named for Sunday’s showdown in Castlebar along with welcoming some big names back into their starting sides.

pjimage (1) Keith Higgins and Seán Armstrong are both named to start for Sunday's game. Source: INPHO

Stephen Rochford and Kevin Walsh have released their team selections before the eagerly-awaited quarter-final at Elverys MacHale Park.

Defender Eoghan O’Donoghue, an All-Ireland U21 winner in 2016, will make his championship bow for Mayo after being selected at corner-back.

Fintan Kelly with Eoin O’Donoghue Eoin O'Donoghue plays his club football with Belmullet. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Keith Higgins is a noteworthy inclusion in the other corner of the defence as he will make his first competitive start of 2018 after focusing on hurling this spring.

In total Mayo have named 10 players who started in last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Dublin with O’Donoghue, Ger Cafferkey, Stephen Coen, Diarmuid O’Connor and Conor Loftus drafted in to replace Chris Barrett, Brendan Harrison, Lee Keegan, Donal Vaughan and Jason Doherty.

Galway have selected three championship newcomers in full-back Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, midfielder Ciarán Duggan and corner-forward Barry McHugh.

Ciarán Kilkenny with Sean Andy O Ceallaigh Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh reached the All-Ireland U21 final last year with Dublin. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

They have made three changes from the league final loss to Dublin last month as Gary O’Donnell, Tom Flynn and Seán Armstrong all come in to start instead of Sean Kelly, Eamonn Brannigan and Peter Cooke.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Eoghan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)
15 Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Renvyle)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)
9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
11. Paul Conroy (St James)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Seán Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘When I go to bed I’m not crying myself to sleep’ – Mayo moving on after All-Ireland final setbacks

Laois make 4 changes for Wexford clash and Munnelly set to start in Leinster opener 15 years after title win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
FOOTBALL
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
'To achieve the top four is a massive achievement. The next thing is to win a trophy'
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
LEINSTER
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Machenaud blow a major one for Racing's Champions Cup hopes against Leinster
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
'The best in the country' and 'fickle' - the life of a Cork hurler
PREMIER LEAGUE
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
'I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave'
'I can't believe we survived' - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie