Familiar names recalled and U21 heroes picked as Mayo unveil Connacht league squad

Alan Freeman, Sharoize Akram and Michael Hall all given the chance to impress for Mayo.

WITH ONLY THREE of Mayo’s 2017 championship squad not currently in Malaysia on a well-deserved team holiday with last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Stephen Rochford has been forced to assemble a brand new panel for the opening rounds of the FBD Connacht League.

Footballer of the Year Andy Moran, All-Star goalkeeper David Clarke and experienced

midfielder Barry Moran are the only members of the 2017 squad who didn’t make the ten-day trip to Kuala Lumpur.

Their colleagues are not returning from South-East Asia until early next week so almost 30 players were invited in to form an experimental Mayo squad for the first two rounds of the Connacht League against Galway on Sunday and Leitrim next Wednesday. Both games will be played in Castlebar.

Kevin Keane, who has been out of action since tearing his cruciate knee ligament last February, Jason Gibbons, Alan Freeman and Neil Douglas are among those with inter-county experience who have been recalled by Rochford.

2016 All-Ireland under-21 winners Seamus Cunniffe, Michael Hall, Michael Plunkett, Sharoize Akram, Matthew Ruane, Brian Reape and James Carr are also included in the shadow squad.

This Mayo development panel had their first game together last week when they beat the

students of NUI, Galway in a challenge match with Brian Reape scoring four goals.

Mayo Squad

Paddy O’Malley, Kevin Keane, Fionn McDonagh, Oisin McLaughlin (all Westport)

Stephen Duffy, Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

Barry Moran, Ger McDonagh, Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)

Aidan Butler, James Stretton, James McCormack (Claremorris)

Michael Plunkett, Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)

Seamus Cunniffe, Sharoize Akram, Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Matthew Ruane, Michael Hall (Breaffy)

Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Brian Reape (Moy Davitts)

David Clarke, Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

Ross Egan, Alan Freeman (Aghamore)

Peter Naughton, Marcus Park (Knockmore)

Jamie Oates (Garrymore)

Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

James Carr (Ardagh)