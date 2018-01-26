  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
11 All-Ireland finalists in Mayo side to kick-start 2018 campaign in Monaghan

Aidan O’Shea captains the team from centre forward.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 10:05 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO MANAGER STEPHEN Rochford has unveiled his starting 15 for Sunday’s Allianz League Division 1 meeting with Monaghan in Clones.

The team features 11 men who played a part in September’s All-Ireland SFC defeat to Dublin.

The extra four - Eoin O’Donoghue, Michael Hall, Jason Gibbons and Evan Regan – also started against Sligo in Ballina last weekend.

Mayo (NFL v Monaghan)

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Michael Hall (Breaffy)
7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)
9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy(Capt))
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
15. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

