Tipperary's All-Ireland winning management team step down after three seasons in charge

TIPPERARY BOSS MICHAEL Ryan and his senior hurling management team have stepped down after three years in charge.

Ryan guided Tipperary to All-Ireland glory in 2016 before they lost out to eventual champions Galway in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

This season saw them lose out to Kilkenny in the league final before they were unable to emerge from the Munster round-robin series, drawing games with Cork and Waterford, along with suffering defeat to Limerick and Clare.

Ryan’s departure – and that of coach Declan Fanning, and his selectors John Madden and Conor Stakelum – was confirmed this afternoon in statement released via the Tipperary county board.

“On behalf of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Management team we wish to confirm that we are stepping down from our roles with immediate effect. Having carefully considered what is in the best interest of Tipperary hurling and our current crop of players we believe the time is now right for a change of direction at Management level. It is our hope that a change in management will bring fresh new thinking to ensure Tipperary continues to compete for top honours in the coming years.

“We wish to sincerely thank the Tipperary County Board and its Officers for giving us the opportunity 3 years ago to take on the Management of the Senior Hurling Team. We enjoyed some fantastic days and endured some equally disappointing defeats which are all part and parcel of sport at every level. It has been a great honour and privilege for each of us to have been entrusted with these roles.

“We are extremely fortunate in Tipperary to have such a positive and active Tipperary Supporters Club which has been supporting Tipperary Hurling at all levels since 1987. Tipperary Supporters Club has given us fabulous support and encouragement and we are very grateful to them for the tireless work they do for the benefit of Tipperary Hurling.

“Our backroom team have been key to preparing our players over the last 3 years and we have been exceptionally well served by a fully committed team who did everything within their power to help our players:

“We would especially like to acknowledge and thank the Tipperary public who have been fantastic supporters through thick and thin during our Management term. We wish we could have delivered more success particularly this year with the new hurling structures and fantastic hurling that has been played in this year’s Championship.

“And finally we wish to thank the players who have worked tirelessly with us and given their all for Tipperary. These are extraordinary young men whose passion and commitment for our game has made working with them so enjoyable and rewarding for us every single night we trained or played our game. We wish the players, the new Management and backroom team every success for 2019 and beyond as we re-join the Tipperary supporters in Semple Stadium and around the country encouraging our players to great victories again.”

Tipperary chairman John Devane expressed his gratitude and thanks to the departing management group.

“As chairman of Tipperary county booard I wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation and that of all Tipperary supporters to our Senior Hurling Management team who have today confirmed their intention to step down from their roles. Each one, Mick, Declan, John & Conor have given selflessly of their time over the past 3 years for the greater good of Tipperary reaching the pinnacle of success in their first year with All Ireland glory.

“In particular manager Mick Ryan has given unparalleled service over many years on the field of play and on the sideline as a selector initially under two separate managers before stepping up to that level himself in 2016.

“As players and management we couldn’t have asked for more of them and I wish them every success now and for the future.”

