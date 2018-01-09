  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Legend' and 'The greatest' - tributes pour in after brilliant Mick O'Dwyer documentary

A look at the life and times of the Kerry GAA legend aired last night

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 10:16 AM
10 hours ago 29,145 Views 38 Comments
http://the42.ie/3787548

THE LIFE AND times of one of the greats of the GAA were chronicled last night with the extraordinary success of Kerry’s Mick O’Dwyer placed under the spotlight.

Micko7 Micko aired last night on RTÉ One. Source: RTE Player

Loosehorse Television’s brilliant documentary ‘Micko’ aired on RTÉ One and illuminated the impact made by the Kingdom great.

His accomplishments as a player and manager with Kerry featured heavily along with his stints with Kildare, Laois and Wicklow.

Micko3 Source: RTÉ Player

As well as revisiting the past, the 81-year-old also spoke of the present where he lives in his native Waterville. Despite his old age, his love for the game endures.

“I’d like to be in the sideline watching or in the stand and drop dead, that’s the way I’d like it to happen. I’d be quite happy if that happened. But not yet I’d hope for another while yet anyway.

“I’ve no more to do. I did it all. I got great enjoyment out of it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Micko4 Source: RTÉ Player

If you missed it, you can watch it back here on the RTÉ Player.

There was no shortage of tributes for O’Dwyer and acclaim for the production, including current and former Kerry stars.

David Moran

Tomás Ó Sé

Bryan Sheehan

Marc Ó Sé

Mike Quirke

Micko1 Source: RTÉ Player

The imprint O’Dwyer made on the game was reflected on the reaction of football stalwarts from other counties and hurling figures.

Andy Moran (Mayo)

Declan Browne (Tipperary)

Johnny Doyle (Kildare)

David Brady (Mayo)

Micko6 Source: RTÉ Player

Owen Mulligan (Tyrone)

Dick Clerkin (Monaghan)

Micko5 Source: RTÉ Player

Richie Power (Kilkenny)

Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

Henry Shefflin (kilkenny)

Shane Dowling (Limerick)

Mick08 Source: RTÉ Player

And the last word to one of the heroes of the great Kerry team that O’Dwyer managed to such great success.

Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

[embed id="embed_18"]

Quiz: As Gaelic football’s greatest manager turns 80, how well do you know Micko?

‘He’d smile, wink at you and say a little comment about a lad: ‘He won’t be here in a few weeks”

