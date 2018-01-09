'Legend' and 'The greatest' - tributes pour in after brilliant Mick O'Dwyer documentary

THE LIFE AND times of one of the greats of the GAA were chronicled last night with the extraordinary success of Kerry’s Mick O’Dwyer placed under the spotlight.

Loosehorse Television’s brilliant documentary ‘Micko’ aired on RTÉ One and illuminated the impact made by the Kingdom great.

His accomplishments as a player and manager with Kerry featured heavily along with his stints with Kildare, Laois and Wicklow.

As well as revisiting the past, the 81-year-old also spoke of the present where he lives in his native Waterville. Despite his old age, his love for the game endures.

“I’d like to be in the sideline watching or in the stand and drop dead, that’s the way I’d like it to happen. I’d be quite happy if that happened. But not yet I’d hope for another while yet anyway.

“I’ve no more to do. I did it all. I got great enjoyment out of it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

If you missed it, you can watch it back here on the RTÉ Player.

There was no shortage of tributes for O’Dwyer and acclaim for the production, including current and former Kerry stars.

David Moran

Tomás Ó Sé

I love Kerry football because of the likes of Micko. Epitomises everything I love about it. He breathes it. I’d listen to him all day. Would have loved to have played under under him. And one of the finest rogues we ever produced!!! #thegreatest 💪🏼🏐 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) January 8, 2018 Source: Tomás Ó Sé /Twitter

Bryan Sheehan

Marc Ó Sé

No man has ever done more for our county. Micko. The greatest of them all. Really enjoyed that. pic.twitter.com/8VmFf7t8OT — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) January 8, 2018 Source: Marc Ó Sé /Twitter

Mike Quirke

The imprint O’Dwyer made on the game was reflected on the reaction of football stalwarts from other counties and hurling figures.

Andy Moran (Mayo)

Declan Browne (Tipperary)

Brilliant documentary on Micko, has some passion and love for the game still, exceptional bunch of players too, 10 finals in 12 years winning 8 says it all really, #micko — Declan Browne (@dbrowne15) January 8, 2018 Source: Declan Browne /Twitter

Johnny Doyle (Kildare)

#micko give me my start when most thought he'd lost the plot. I'll alway be be greatful and honored that I got the opertuniity to have learned from #thegreatest. — John Doyle (@johnnydoyle78) January 8, 2018 Source: John Doyle /Twitter

David Brady (Mayo)

The last hour with Micko I've been educated,enlightened & touched in what was a fantastic piece of history telling the greatest story about the greatest MAN-ager of them all..#Micko — David Brady (@D9BMayo) January 8, 2018 Source: David Brady /Twitter

Owen Mulligan (Tyrone)

"It's a curse old age" brilliant words from Kerry and GAA legend Mick O'Dwyer. Class documentary. Brilliant watch. #Kerry👏🏻 — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) January 8, 2018 Source: owen mulligan /Twitter

Dick Clerkin (Monaghan)

Richie Power (Kilkenny)

You could sit, watch and listen to #Micko for hours. An incredible man and a phenomenal team — Richie Power (@power_richie) January 8, 2018 Source: Richie Power /Twitter

Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

Is there a more of a GAA man around than #Micko.. managed an u14 team to win at the age of 79! He is exactly what the GAA is about and that’s the love of it no matter where or who he was with he gave it 110%.. super documentary @RTEgaa 👏 — AussieGleeson (@AussieGleeson) January 8, 2018 Source: AussieGleeson /Twitter

Henry Shefflin (kilkenny)

Shane Dowling (Limerick)

And the last word to one of the heroes of the great Kerry team that O’Dwyer managed to such great success.

Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston

After all the years I’m still soft and pudgy. Great man and great documentary #oncesoftandpudgyalways — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) January 8, 2018 Source: Eoin Liston /Twitter

