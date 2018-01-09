'Legend' and 'The greatest' - tributes pour in after brilliant Mick O'Dwyer documentary

THE LIFE AND times of one of the greats of the GAA were chronicled last night with the extraordinary success of Kerry’s Mick O’Dwyer placed under the spotlight.
Loosehorse Television’s brilliant documentary ‘Micko’ aired on RTÉ One and illuminated the impact made by the Kingdom great.
His accomplishments as a player and manager with Kerry featured heavily along with his stints with Kildare, Laois and Wicklow.
As well as revisiting the past, the 81-year-old also spoke of the present where he lives in his native Waterville. Despite his old age, his love for the game endures.
“I’d like to be in the sideline watching or in the stand and drop dead, that’s the way I’d like it to happen. I’d be quite happy if that happened. But not yet I’d hope for another while yet anyway.
“I’ve no more to do. I did it all. I got great enjoyment out of it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
If you missed it, you can watch it back here on the RTÉ Player.
There was no shortage of tributes for O’Dwyer and acclaim for the production, including current and former Kerry stars.
David Moran
Tomás Ó Sé
Bryan Sheehan
Marc Ó Sé
Mike Quirke
The imprint O’Dwyer made on the game was reflected on the reaction of football stalwarts from other counties and hurling figures.
Andy Moran (Mayo)
Declan Browne (Tipperary)
Johnny Doyle (Kildare)
David Brady (Mayo)
Owen Mulligan (Tyrone)
Dick Clerkin (Monaghan)
Richie Power (Kilkenny)
Padraic Maher (Tipperary)
Austin Gleeson (Waterford)
Henry Shefflin (kilkenny)
Shane Dowling (Limerick)
And the last word to one of the heroes of the great Kerry team that O’Dwyer managed to such great success.
Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston
