'I just met The Egyptian King!' - Mo Salah surprising these kids will make your day

THIS IS BRILLIANT.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah surely made a few kids’ days with this one.

20 schoolchildren took part in a commentary competition as part of the Red Neighbours programme at Anfield, with the prize for the best duo a meet and greet with Salah.

Little did they know though that the man of the moment was actually hiding and gearing up to surprise them.

He waited behind a poster as the kids were quizzed by Peter McDowall and Jason McAteer about their favouirte footballer and the likes.

As Salah listened in, he was in his element before bursting through the picture and giving the kids the fright of their lives.

And the reactions are priceless.

Who says school isn't great fun? pic.twitter.com/fNaimMcJYO — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) March 28, 2018

“It’s a good surprise,” he smiled afterwards.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect it would be like that but very happy to be here and share this day with the kids.”

The feedback from the kids afterwards said it all.

“I was about to cry.”

“I went so red, I was shaking. I just met the Egyptian King!”

“Oh my God, it was just unreal, man.”

Gold.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud