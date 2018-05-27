This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah

The Real Madrid defender’s challenge that injured Mohamed Salah was similar to wrestling, according to the Liverpool manager

By The42 Team Sunday 27 May 2018, 9:25 AM
37 minutes ago 2,333 Views 2 Comments
Ramos fouls Salah during Saturday's Champions League final.
Image: Michael Regan
Image: Michael Regan

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp compared Sergio Ramos’ challenge on Mohamed Salah that injured the star attacker in the Champions League final to wrestling.

Salah came off in tears half an hour into Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday after hurting his shoulder under a challenge from Ramos, who later wished the Egypt international a speedy recovery.

Klopp was unhappy with the tangle, which the Egyptian Football Association said had left Salah with ligament damage in his shoulder.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid, [it's] not to forget they won the Champions League. Of course it was a big moment in the game,” the German told a news conference.

“I know if you say something like that after a game you lost, it sounds like you are a little bit a bad loser but it was, for me, kind of a harsh challenge.

“It’s like wrestling a little bit and it’s unlucky then that Mo fell on his shoulder.”

Liverpool had made a bright start to the encounter, but Madrid took over after Salah came off, with Gareth Bale’s brace – after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Karim Benzema’s opener – the difference.

Klopp acknowledged the Egypt international’s injury had allowed Madrid to take control, while he lamented the way his team conceded as goalkeeper Loris Karius endured a nightmare outing.

“The shock of the boys was obvious, we dropped a little bit deep and Real tried to use that for positive momentum, until we settled a little bit,” he said.

“It was quite difficult but 0-0 at half-time, we could adjust a few things – defending half-spaces, which we did before that really well, and then playing more football.

“And then the other decisive moments were the goals; they were quite strange, that’s how it is.

“We all know the result is 3-1 Real Madrid and that’s why we are not in the best mood obviously.”

'I really feel for him' — Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool

Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

