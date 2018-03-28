  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New York Yankees warned that beer foam art of players could be against the rules

According to a Yankees representative, the organisation never had intentions of selling the alcohol with player images to the public.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 5:31 PM
28 minutes ago 584 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3929359
Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium

THE PRACTICE OF imprinting the faces of New York Yankees players into beer heads is to cease amid fears it could breach MLB’s rules regarding the advertising of alcohol-related products.

The Yankees held a media tasting event at Yankee Stadium on Monday, featuring some of the new items being sold at the venue this season.

One of the new features being showcased was a machine that allowed fans to sip on a beer imprinted with the image of their favourite player, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as a range of club logos.

MLB regulations do not allow active players to be involved in the advertising of alcohol, so Blue Point Brewing Company – the brand responsible for the gimmick – has been advised to withdraw the service.

“We were unaware [of the images],” an MLB spokesman is quoted as saying by Newsday. “We spoke to the club, the club wasn’t aware, either.

“To the best of our knowledge, they [the Yankees] have told them it’s not authorised, to cease doing it.”

According to a Yankees representative, the organisation never had intentions of selling the alcohol with player images to the public.

“Our hospitality team took Monday’s event as an opportunity to test the image machine with various Yankees-related logos and photos,” the spokesman said.

“However, the Yankees have no current plans of incorporating this decorative element on concessions items this season.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Just 12 Irish athletes receive maximum funding for 2018

9-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen out for ‘forseeable future’ following tumour diagnosis

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
'If you want to win the European Cup again, you're going to have to beat Saracens at some stage'
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
NFL
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
McDaniels breaks silence on last-ditch decision to snub Colts and stay with Patriots
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA
MUNSTER
Ex-Munster man Niall Ronan moving on with life in the world of wellness
Ex-Munster man Niall Ronan moving on with life in the world of wellness
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'It's not an excuse for us' - Munster face up to serious injury issues

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie