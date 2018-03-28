Just 12 Irish athletes receive maximum funding for 2018

Thomas Barr is one of the dozen to receive top funding.

12 IRISH ATHLETES have received the maximum “podium” funding for 2018 under the Sport Ireland International Carding Scheme announced today, four fewer than last year.

Each of the dozen elite athletes selected for podium funding will receive €40,000 to go towards training and coaching.

Olympians Thomas Barr and Annalise Murphy are among the 12, with six Paralympic athletes – Orla Barry, Ellen Keane, Noelle Lennihan, Niamh McCarthy, Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth — also included.

Paracyclists Katie George Dunleavy and her pilot Eve McCrystal get a combined €60,000 under the €1.9 million scheme.

Though he has yet to officially retire, walker Rob Heffernan is the most notable absentee from the list of 90 athletes to receive funding.

Given its recent success, it comes as no surprise that rowing is the best-funded sport in today’s announcement, with nine athletes and the men’s U23 programme all supported. However, the O’Donovan brothers, Gary and Paul, are the only rowers to receive maximum funding.

An additional €200,000 has also been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Team Ireland Golf Scheme. €130,000 of this will be used for direct player support, including €20,000 to Stephanie Meadows.