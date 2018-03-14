  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo

World renowned physicist Hawking died at the age of 76 today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 10:33 PM
2 hours ago 7,217 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3904382

NEYMAR HAS DRAWN criticism for an ill-judged social media tribute to the late Stephen Hawking.

World renowned physicist Hawking died at his home in Cambridge today, prompting an outpouring of affection.

At 22, Hawking was diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease, the illness leaving him confined to a wheelchair and needing a voice synthesiser to speak.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar is recovering from a broken metatarsal in a bid to take part in his country’s World Cup campaign.

He posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram: “You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in. Stephen Hawking”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Neymar gesturing happily in a wheelchair, with his foot in a surgical boot.

Many Twitter users responded, stating they felt the 26-year-old appearing to equate his struggle with an injury that will hinder him for a matter of weeks to Hawking’s half-century battle against a severely debilitating condition was in poor taste.

Magical Messi hits 100 Champions League goals to send Chelsea packing

Bayern cruise into the Champions League quarters by knocking out Besiktas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldn’t pull it off!'
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
CHELTENHAM 2018
The42â²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
Ruby Walsh ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating leg break
Six Irish winners as favourites dominate again on day two at Cheltenham
FOOTBALL
Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo
Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo
Bayern cruise into the Champions League quarters by knocking out Besiktas
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
IRELAND
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Leo says Trump is right about one thing - Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence
MANCHESTER UNITED
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
United could pip City to midfield target Fred - Shakhtar CEO
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager
A stadium no one wanted, owners without a clue: West Ham trouble was inevitable
'No excuses' as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie