'I didn't know it went over': Defender Plunkett emerges as Leitrim's unlikely hero

DEFENDER NOEL PLUNKETT said at a Leitrim team meeting at the weekend that they needed to show composure against New York, and always make sure they got the ball to a key forward rather than shooting wildly for scores.

But then he popped up and landed the decisive score in the dying seconds having never kicked a winning score before in his life.

Plunkett — who celebrated his 25th birthday in New York on Friday — was the unlikely hero for Leitrim when his stoppage time kick at the end of the second period of extra-time secured a 0-19 to 1-15 win for his side after a dramatic Connacht SFC clash at Gaelic Park in the Bronx.

The Aughawillian man kicked the winning score after Shane Quinn had levelled the sides, as Leitrim came from three points down in the closing five minutes to edge out the tie.

No, I have never done anything like that before. I don’t think I ever kicked a score like that one in a match,” he said afterwards.

“We needed the score and it was do or die, and the opportunity came and I just took it and hoped for the best. I was looking as it went over the bar and that’s it.”

Noel Plunkett tackling New York's Colin Keane. Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

Selector and former Leitrim, Mayo and Galway manager John O’Mahony revealed afterwards that Plunkett had said in a team meeting how players needed to be composed and not do crazy things, and that they needed to find the recognized forwards rather than going for wild scores.

“And then he comes along and kicks the winner when none of us expected it. Fair play to him for having a go,” said O’Mahony.

Plunkett, whose younger brother Mark was in midfield, played down his hero role and said he was just in the right place at the right time.

I didn’t know it went over but I just looked around and heard the crowd shouting and that was it.

“That was a very good New York team and at the end of the day we worked hard and that group of players out there never give in full stop. We always believe in each other and the management believed in us.

“It was hard work and we never give in and at the end of the day that’s all that counts.

“We got over this game now so our minds will be totally focused on the next two weeks and hopefully we can bring a good performance against Roscommon again.

“I knew this team would never lie down that’s what we’re made of,” he added.

