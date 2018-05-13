  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keeper scores 0-7 as Wicklow pick up first Leinster win in 5 years and book Dublin showdown

John Evans’s side defeated Offaly by five points after extra-time.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 13 May 2018, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 5,012 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4010369

Wicklow 1-20

Offaly 1-15

(after extra-time)

Kevin O’Brien reports from O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT Kerry managers that brings Wicklow football to life.

Kingdom native John Evans guided Wicklow past Offaly after extra-time to seal their first Leinster SFC win since they beat Longford in 2013. It was a day that brought back memories of Mick O’Dwyer’s reign in charge of the county, when he led them on a marvellous qualifier run in the summer of 2009.

John Evans Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Goalkeeper Mark Jackson was the hero for the winners, he saved a 58th minute penalty and gave an exhibition of place-ball shooting, scoring seven points from eight attempts – five frees and two 45s.

The sides finished level at 1-11 to 0-14 after 70 minutes but Wicklow surged clear in extra-time and substitute Daragh Fitzgerald buried an 82nd-minute goal to put the game beyond doubt.

It was a remarkable result for Evans’s men, who finished bottom of the entire league and were without a win in 2018 before today.

Wicklow’s reward is a daunting provincial quarter-final against three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin in two weeks’ time. It was a thrilling victory, but there’s little evidence to suggest they’ll cause Jim Gavin’s side any problems in the last eight.

Sean Pender and Conor Carroll tackle Rory Finn Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Offaly’s attention now turns to Round 1 of qualifiers as they fell to a second successive championship defeat to Wicklow, following their 2014 qualifier loss.

Kerry native Evans set his team up very defensively, but they counter-attacked with a purposeful hard-running game were able to draw frees for Jackson and Sean Furlong (0-5) to convert. It wasn’t too dissimilar to the game Carlow employed against Louth in the curtain-raiser.

Offaly were without their suspended manager Stephen Wallace, who watched from the stands, while U20 star Cian Johnson was ruled out after a county board ruling forcing him to play at his own grade this summer.

Stephen Wallace pictured in the stand during todays game Stephen Wallace watching from the stand during todays game Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

A low-scoring encounter was locked at 0-4 apiece when Offaly skipper Anton Sullivan burst through from the left flank and ratted a low finish past Jackson after 29 minutes. Wing-back Cian Donohue tagged on a nice effort to send Offaly into the break 1-5 to 0-5 in front.

Former star player Leighton Glynn is part of the Wicklow backroom team and they might have been tempted to find him a pair of boots after his team kicked seven wides in a poor first-half.

But they improved significantly after the restart, outscoring their opponents by 0-5 to 0-2 over the next 20 minutes to level the game, with Furlong and John McGrath among the scorers.

With the momentum going against them, Offaly were awarded a penalty after sub James Lalor was brought down in the area. Nigel Dunne, reintroduced to the fray minutes earlier, sent his spot-kick low to Jackson’s left but the keeper palmed it behind.

Craig Dunne tackles James Stafford Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The keepers traded 45s to leave the teams deadlocked at 0-12 to 1-9 entering the final five minutes. Subs Jordan Hayes and Shane Tierney both raised white flags for Offaly but Jackson nailed two frees from 45m.

A frantic finish to normal-time saw Eoin Murtagh miss a golden chance to send the underdogs through, when he was sent in on goal only to drop his handpass under the crossbar.

It headed to extra-time and Jackson nailed another two placed balls to help his team into a 0-18 to 1-13 lead at the interval. Fitzgerald broke clear to slot a goal past Alan Mulhall with eight minutes left to send Wicklow on the way to a famous victory.

Scorers for Wicklow: Mark Jackson 0-7 (0-5f, 0-2 45), Sean Furlong 0-5 (0-5f), Daragh Fitzgerald 1-0, Mark Kenny and John McGrath 0-2 each, Dean Healy, John Crowe, Darren Hayden (0-1f) and Cathal Magee 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: Anton Sullivan 1-2 (0-1f), Bernard Allen 0-3, Alan Mulhall 0-2 (0-2 45), Shane Tierney 0-2, Nigel Dunne (0-1f), Cian Donohue, Jordan Hayes and Gerry Spollen 0-1 each.

Wicklow

1. Mark Jackson (Bealach Conglais)

2. Ciaran Hyland (Na Gearaltaigh/Baile Mhuine)
3. Jamie Snell Rathnew
4. Paul Merrigan (Rathnew (Rathnew)

7. John Crowe (Naomh Padraig)
10. Kevin Murphy (Bealach Conglais)
22. Saoirse Kearon (Abhainn Dala)

8. Rory Finn (Naomh Teagain)
9. James Stafford (Rathnew)

11. Darren Hayden (Eire Og Clocha Liath)
6. Dean Healy (St Patrick’s)
12. Theo Smyth (Rathnew)

15. Mark Kenny (Baile Mainis)

13. Sean Furlong (Naomh Teagain)
14. John McGrath (Bealach Conglais)

Subs

18. Cathal Magee (Bary Emmets) for Furlong (blood sub, 11-12)
5. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew) for Snell (27)
21. Conor Healy (Dun Ard an Gleann) for Crowe (48)
19. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry) for Ruairi McNamee (53)
18. Magee for Stafford (54)
26. Darragh Fitzgerald (Na Gearaltaigh/Baile Mhuine) for McGrath (67)
17. Eoin Murtagh (Dun Luain) for Merrigan (70+2)
20. David Biithman (Baile Coimin) for Finn (72)
8. Finn for Smyth (82)
7. Crowe for Hayden (90)

Offaly

1. Alan Mulhall (Walsh Island)

4. Paul McConway (Tullamore)
7. Niall Darby (Rhode)
2. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

5. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)
6. Sean Pender (Edenderry)
10. Cian Donohue (St Brigid’s)

8. Craig Dunne (Gracefield)
9. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

12. Conor Carroll (Raheen)
11. Conor McNamee (Rhode)
24. Ruairi McNamee (Rhode)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)
14. Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks)
15. Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

Subs

25. Shane Tierney (Daingean) for Dunne (28)
26. Gerry Spollen (Durrow) for Pender (39)
14. Dunne for Carroll (53)
19. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry) for McNamee (53)
3. James Lalor (Raheen) for Brazil (55)
18. Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh) for Donohue (79)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Carlow shake off Murphy absence with thrilling 11-point win over 14-man Louth

Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
FOOTBALL
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Arsene Wenger bows out with first away win of 2018
Spurs sign off from Wembley on right side of nine-goal classic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie