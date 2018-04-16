  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Top 14 club Clermont distance themselves from signing Paddy Jackson

“There is no contact between Paddy Jackson and the club and no desire on our part to engage his services.”

By Ryan Bailey Monday 16 Apr 2018, 4:47 PM
43 minutes ago 10,692 Views No Comments
Jackson had his Ulster contract revoked by the IRFU over the weekend.
Image: Charles McQuillan
Jackson had his Ulster contract revoked by the IRFU over the weekend.
Jackson had his Ulster contract revoked by the IRFU over the weekend.
Image: Charles McQuillan

FRENCH CLUB CLERMONT Auvergne have moved to refute rumours linking them with a move for Ireland out-half Paddy Jackson after his departure from Ulster.

The IRFU and Ulster announced on Saturday that both Jackson and Stuart Olding have had their contracts with the province revoked following a review into their conduct in the wake of recent court proceedings.

Both Jackson and Olding were unanimously acquitted of rape charges at Belfast Crown Court but had their contracts revoked by the IRFU in the aftermath, with the union saying it arrived at the decision by acknowledging its ‘responsibility and commitment to the core values of the game: Respect, Inclusivity and Integrity.’

Jackson was heavily linked with a move to Top 14 outfit Clermont over the weekend, but they have become the second club in the space of as many days to distance themselves from either of the players, after Exeter Chiefs denied an interest in signing Olding.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Clermont head coach Franck Azéma says the reports were ‘false information’ and they have made no contact with Jackson, and there is ‘no desire on our part to engage his services.’

“The Irish out-half will not come,” Azéma stated, before adding that the club have sufficient resources in the half-back department, naming Camille Lopez, Patricio Fernandez, Ice Toeava and Dorian Lavernhe.

“With the constraints imposed by the salary cap, it is not possible to strengthen the position of out-half where the current solutions are numerous,” he said.

