Much-loved Irish racing trainer Peter Casey dies at 82

POPULAR RACING TRAINER Peter Casey has passed away. He was 82.
The Dubliner trained Flemenstar to three Grade 1 wins.
The first of those wins came six years ago in the Irish Arkle, prompting Casey to tell RTÉ’s Tracy Piggott: “I can’t believe it. I’ll have fucking sex tonight and everything.”Source: Jim-Jim Nugent/YouTube
Tributes have been paid for the hugely-popular figure since the news was announced.
More to follow
‘I feel like I’ve lived a couple of different lives in a way’: Dubliner John Carroll on his hoop dreams
The class of 2018: Belvo bid for three-in-a-row as Leinster Schools Senior Cup returns
COMMENTS (14)