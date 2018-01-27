Much-loved Irish racing trainer Peter Casey dies at 82

POPULAR RACING TRAINER Peter Casey has passed away. He was 82.

The Dubliner trained Flemenstar to three Grade 1 wins.

The first of those wins came six years ago in the Irish Arkle, prompting Casey to tell RTÉ’s Tracy Piggott: “I can’t believe it. I’ll have fucking sex tonight and everything.”

Tributes have been paid for the hugely-popular figure since the news was announced.

Condolences to family and friends of Peter Casey who sadly passed away overnight. A brilliant character, Peter trained Flemenstar to win the Grade 1 Gold Cup at Fairyhouse in 2012. He will be sadly missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/Vy9Ihqh93r — FairyhouseRacecourse (@Fairyhouse) January 27, 2018 Source: FairyhouseRacecourse /Twitter

Peter Casey: has died at the age of 82 Patrick McCann Peter Casey, one of the most colourful personalities in Irish racing who trained Flemenstar to win three Grade 1s, has passed away at the age of 82. Back in 1991 Casey sent out Flinders Passage to… https://t.co/TwFk1NMQsz pic.twitter.com/SczIMBCyYg — Horse Racing News (@HorseRacingUK) January 27, 2018 Source: Horse Racing News /Twitter

