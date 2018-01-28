It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Always there! Jennifer Malone was at hand to console Jamie Barron after Waterfordâ€™s loss to Wexford today
Stark contrast:Â Kilfeacleâ€™s Ciaran Lowry dejected while Ashbourne players celebrate around himÂ
Clash of the ash!Â Johnstownbridgeâ€™s Siobhan Hurley breaks Eglish player Shauna Jordanâ€™s hurley
GOAT: Champion Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open
The sweet taste of victory!Â DCU Mercyâ€™s Sarah Woods and Tiffany Corelli celebrate after winning theÂ Hula-Hoops Womenâ€™s National Cup Final
Chelseaâ€™s Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring at Stamford BridgeÂ
Caroline Wozniacki won the Australian Open for her first grand slam title this week
Japanâ€™s winner Akito Watabe competes during the Nordic Combined World Cup Individual Gundersen NH/15 km competition in Seefeld, Austria
Hoop dreams! Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon goes up for a breakaway dunk
That winning feeling! Sarsfields players celebrated reaching the All-Ireland senior club camogie final
