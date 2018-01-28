  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Hereâ€™s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,324 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3821550

Always there! Jennifer Malone was at hand to console Jamie Barron after Waterfordâ€™s loss to Wexford today

Jennifer Malone and Jamie Barron Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Stark contrast:Â Kilfeacleâ€™s Ciaran Lowry dejected while Ashbourne players celebrate around himÂ 

Ciaran Lowry dejected at the end of the game while Ashbourne players celebrate around him Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Clash of the ash!Â Johnstownbridgeâ€™s Siobhan Hurley breaks Eglish player Shauna Jordanâ€™s hurley

Siobhan Hurley breaks the hurley of Shauna Jordan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

GOAT: Champion Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open

Australian Open 2018 - Day Twelve Source: AAP/PA Images

The sweet taste of victory!Â DCU Mercyâ€™s Sarah Woods and Tiffany Corelli celebrate after winning theÂ Hula-Hoops Womenâ€™s National Cup Final

Sarah Woods and Tiffany Corelli celebrate after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Chelseaâ€™s Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring at Stamford BridgeÂ 

Britain Soccer FA Cup Source: Alastair Grant

Caroline Wozniacki won the Australian Open for her first grand slam title this week

Australian Open Tennis Source: Andy Brownbill

Japanâ€™s winner Akito Watabe competes during the Nordic Combined World Cup Individual Gundersen NH/15 km competition in Seefeld, Austria

Austria Nordic Combined World Cup Source: Kerstin Joensson

Hoop dreams! Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon goes up for a breakaway dunk

Magic Pacers Basketball Source: AJ MAST

That winning feeling! Sarsfields players celebrated reaching the All-Ireland senior club camogie final

Sarsfields players celebrate Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

â€˜They have to protect playersâ€™: Guardiola criticises referee after Sane horror tackle

â€˜It was in the heat of the momentâ€™: West Ham defender apologises for spitting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot for Conte's Blues
'I think it is normal' - Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over â€˜Are you alright, gorgeous?â€™'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over â€˜Are you alright, gorgeous?â€™'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over â€˜Are you alright, gorgeous?â€™'
John O'Flynn due north as Finn Harps seal deal for experienced striker
REVIEW
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie