Euphoria and heartbreak - 20 pictures that capture Ladies football and camogie in 2017

From smiles to tears, it’s been some year.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 11:00 AM
7 hours ago 1,869 Views No Comments
Ah hair! Mayo’s Sarah Rowe of Mayo and Dublin’s Martha Byrne lock horns

Martha Byrne with Sarah Rowe Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Bríd O’Sullivan and Eimear Meaney celebrate winning Cork’s fifth Division 1 League title on the bounce

Brid O'Sullivan and Eimear Meaney celebrate Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Jumping for joy! Slaughtneil won the All-Ireland senior club camogie final in March

Chantelle McEldowney, Josie McMullan, Olivia Rafferty, Bridin McAllister and Olivia Rafferty celebrates after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A helping hand: Ashling Thompson consoles Aoife Donohue after their All-Ireland semi-final

Ashling Thompson and Aoife Donohue Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

All smiles! Caroline Kelly celebrates with young supporters after their championship win over Armagh

Caroline Kelly celebrates with young Kerry fans after the game Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Offaly’s Michaela Morkin and Galway’s Ailish O’Reilly battle through the rain in their Division 1 League clash

Michaela Morkin with Ailish O'Reilly Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The Royals look over their kingdom: Meath were crowned All-Ireland intermediate camogie champions after a replay against Cork

Meath celebrate lifting the trophy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Mayo players celebrate after they bring Cork’s bid for 12 All-Ireland titles in 13 years to an end at the semi-final stage

Mayo players celebrate at the end of the game Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

On its way! Cork’s Julia White slots over the winning score in the All-Ireland senior final

Julia White scores the winning point late in injury time Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Rena Buckley lifts the O’Duffy Cup, her 18th time to win an All-Ireland title

Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy cup Source: James Crombie/INPHO

That winning feeling! Samantha Lambert’s face said it all as Tipperary capped an unbeaten 2017 with the All-Ireland intermediate crown

Tipperary v Tyrone - TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final Source: Cody Glenn/SPORTSFILE

Taste of victory: Dublin made it a case of fourth time lucky as they won the All-Ireland senior football title in September. Noelle Healy celebrates with the Brendan Martin Cup

Noelle Healy kisses the Brendan Martin Cup Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

High five! The losers of the All-Ireland final don’t usually do hospital visits the next morning but Mayo and Doireann Hughes were there

Tristan Gannon with Doireann Hughes Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Did that just happen? Westmeath’s Niamh Horan, Sarah King and Denise McGrath celebrate winning the All-Ireland junior camogie title

Niamh Horan, Sarah King and Denise McGrath celebrate winning Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Two legends of the game: Cora Staunton consoles Bríd Stack

Cora Staunton consoles Brid Stack of Cork at the end of the game Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The stark contrast between winning and losing: Cora Staunton celebrates Carnacon’s sixth club All-Ireland title win while Mourneabbey’s Aisling O’Sullivan breaks down

Cora Staunton with Aisling O’Sullivan of Mourneabbey at the final whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Pride of the parish: Carla Rowe celebrates with fans after Dublin’s All-Ireland final win

Carla Rowe celebrates with The Brendan Martin Cup Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

To Madrid! The first-ever camogie All-Stars tour took place this year

Meighan Farrell, Denise Gaule, Laura Treacy and Miriam Walsh Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Get it in writing! Captain Sinéad Ahene dishes out a few signatures at Dublin’s homecoming

Sinead Aherne signs autographs for young fans Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

 Kinsale’s Faye Ahern dejected after the All-Ireland intermediate club final

Faye Ahern dejected after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10): [embed id="embed_1"]

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

