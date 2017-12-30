Euphoria and heartbreak - 20 pictures that capture Ladies football and camogie in 2017

Ah hair! Mayo’s Sarah Rowe of Mayo and Dublin’s Martha Byrne lock horns
Bríd O’Sullivan and Eimear Meaney celebrate winning Cork’s fifth Division 1 League title on the bounce
Jumping for joy! Slaughtneil won the All-Ireland senior club camogie final in March
A helping hand: Ashling Thompson consoles Aoife Donohue after their All-Ireland semi-final
All smiles! Caroline Kelly celebrates with young supporters after their championship win over Armagh
Offaly’s Michaela Morkin and Galway’s Ailish O’Reilly battle through the rain in their Division 1 League clash
The Royals look over their kingdom: Meath were crowned All-Ireland intermediate camogie champions after a replay against Cork
Mayo players celebrate after they bring Cork’s bid for 12 All-Ireland titles in 13 years to an end at the semi-final stage
On its way! Cork’s Julia White slots over the winning score in the All-Ireland senior final
Rena Buckley lifts the O’Duffy Cup, her 18th time to win an All-Ireland title
That winning feeling! Samantha Lambert’s face said it all as Tipperary capped an unbeaten 2017 with the All-Ireland intermediate crown
Taste of victory: Dublin made it a case of fourth time lucky as they won the All-Ireland senior football title in September. Noelle Healy celebrates with the Brendan Martin Cup
High five! The losers of the All-Ireland final don’t usually do hospital visits the next morning but Mayo and Doireann Hughes were there
Did that just happen? Westmeath’s Niamh Horan, Sarah King and Denise McGrath celebrate winning the All-Ireland junior camogie title
Two legends of the game: Cora Staunton consoles Bríd Stack
The stark contrast between winning and losing: Cora Staunton celebrates Carnacon’s sixth club All-Ireland title win while Mourneabbey’s Aisling O’Sullivan breaks down
Pride of the parish: Carla Rowe celebrates with fans after Dublin’s All-Ireland final win
To Madrid! The first-ever camogie All-Stars tour took place this year
Get it in writing! Captain Sinéad Ahene dishes out a few signatures at Dublin’s homecoming
Kinsale’s Faye Ahern dejected after the All-Ireland intermediate club final
