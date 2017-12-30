Euphoria and heartbreak - 20 pictures that capture Ladies football and camogie in 2017

Ah hair! Mayo’s Sarah Rowe of Mayo and Dublin’s Martha Byrne lock horns

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Bríd O’Sullivan and Eimear Meaney celebrate winning Cork’s fifth Division 1 League title on the bounce

Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Jumping for joy! Slaughtneil won the All-Ireland senior club camogie final in March

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A helping hand: Ashling Thompson consoles Aoife Donohue after their All-Ireland semi-final

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

All smiles! Caroline Kelly celebrates with young supporters after their championship win over Armagh

Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Offaly’s Michaela Morkin and Galway’s Ailish O’Reilly battle through the rain in their Division 1 League clash

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The Royals look over their kingdom: Meath were crowned All-Ireland intermediate camogie champions after a replay against Cork

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Mayo players celebrate after they bring Cork’s bid for 12 All-Ireland titles in 13 years to an end at the semi-final stage

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

On its way! Cork’s Julia White slots over the winning score in the All-Ireland senior final

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Rena Buckley lifts the O’Duffy Cup, her 18th time to win an All-Ireland title

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

That winning feeling! Samantha Lambert’s face said it all as Tipperary capped an unbeaten 2017 with the All-Ireland intermediate crown

Source: Cody Glenn/SPORTSFILE

Taste of victory: Dublin made it a case of fourth time lucky as they won the All-Ireland senior football title in September. Noelle Healy celebrates with the Brendan Martin Cup

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

High five! The losers of the All-Ireland final don’t usually do hospital visits the next morning but Mayo and Doireann Hughes were there

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Did that just happen? Westmeath’s Niamh Horan, Sarah King and Denise McGrath celebrate winning the All-Ireland junior camogie title

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Two legends of the game: Cora Staunton consoles Bríd Stack

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The stark contrast between winning and losing: Cora Staunton celebrates Carnacon’s sixth club All-Ireland title win while Mourneabbey’s Aisling O’Sullivan breaks down

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Pride of the parish: Carla Rowe celebrates with fans after Dublin’s All-Ireland final win

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

To Madrid! The first-ever camogie All-Stars tour took place this year

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Get it in writing! Captain Sinéad Ahene dishes out a few signatures at Dublin’s homecoming

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kinsale’s Faye Ahern dejected after the All-Ireland intermediate club final

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

