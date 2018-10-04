This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

“I remember Paulie smacking me on the arse and saying: ‘best of luck kid, you’ll get the next one!'

Rob Kearney looks back on painful memories of his early clashes with Munster.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 6:02 AM
1 hour ago 2,936 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4266847

THE RIVALRY IS ‘different’, admits Rob Kearney ahead of the latest instalment of Leinster v Munster (Saturday 6pm).

These days, with players hopping across provincial borders with greater regularity and the IRFU pushing efforts to conserve resources for the good of the national team, there is a more controlled and civilised feel to the big inter-pro.

When Kearney ran on as a replacement for his first taste of the island’s biggest rivalry, Munster were the perennial European challenger and a yardstick for any side to gauge themselves against.

Leinster were still a long way off putting the first of those four stars above their crest. Even winning in Munster felt beyond them as years ticked on by after a 1998 success in Dooradoyle. Different times.

A defining memory for Kearney came in his second season as a pro when he was called upon to replace the injured Girvan Dempsey in a Christmas 2006 encounter in Thomond Park.

Rob Kearney drops the ball Kearney under one of those high balls in 06. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“It was pouring rain. Rog kept putting up-and-unders to me and I kept dropping them one after another,” Kearney recalls ruefully.

The gut-punches came in mental form as well as physical. Having lost 33-9 in his first trip to Munster, Kearney’s second ended 25-11 and the scars of those mishandled Garryowens remain.

“I remember Paulie coming up and smacking me on the arse and saying: ‘best of luck kid, you’ll get the next one, you’ll get the next one!’

“After the game, I was talking to my old man and he couldn’t get over how nice Paul O’Connell was, ‘encouraging me’ during the game.

“I told him he had a few things to learn.”

A dozen odd years on and the acerbic content of this fixture – at least on the field – has been diluted. The obvious benefit comes in a more serene national team environment with four Six Nations titles since 2009 keeping provincial stalwarts sated enough to stay out of the deepest entrenched positions.

“It’s certainly different now than it was,” says Kearney, “there’s not the same level of hatred. Guys get on much better in national camp now, a lot of the guys would consider themselves good friends and that certainly wasn’t the case 14 years ago.

“So maybe back then that was a little bit to the detriment of the national team’s performances.

Goodbody announce partnership with Rugby Players Ireland Kearney was speaking as Rugby Players Ireland announced their partnership with Goodbody. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“You need to have real strong relationships with your team-mates at a national level to be a successful team, so if it has taken a small bit of the bite out of the provincial derbies.”

“You had a lot of bragging rights for the season, depending on how you came out of those derbies.

“The Leinster-Munster game was always the big one. Years after that, Connacht became a much more successful team. They were very hard to beat down in Galway and they were taking scalps, and Ulster were in Ravenhill.

“The tables started to turn in different directions.”

Every inter-pro is a chance to tilt the balance of power again.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    Rodgers unhappy over venue change: 'I've never been to Murrayfield in my life'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie