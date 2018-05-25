This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ronaldinho set to marry two women at the same time

The trio’s relationship will be considered a three-person civil union, which is legal in Brazil.

By The42 Team Friday 25 May 2018, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 5,925 Views 15 Comments
BRAZIL LEGEND Ronaldinho will reportedly marry two women simultaneously in an August ceremony.

According to O Dia, the former Selecao star will marry Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza in a highly unorthodox wedding affair.

The 38-year-old started dating Coelho in 2013, and then became involved with Souza in 2016 while still in a relationship with Coelho.

Instead of the expected messy situation, Ronaldinho’s dalliances created an eventually “harmonious” love triangle, with the trio living together at the former Barcelona star’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro since December.

And now the happy trio are set to tie the knot in a ceremony that will skirt Brazilian laws banning bigamy and polygamy.

Because Ronaldinho is planning on marrying both women at the same time, the trio’s relationship will be considered a three-person civil union, which is legal in Brazil.

The Brazil legend’s sister will reportedly skip the August wedding in Rio de Janeiro due to her disagreements with her brother’s lifestyle.

Ronaldinho officially retired from football in January, and announced two months later that he would be entering politics.

But in the meantime he has clearly been working hard on forming the best trident we’ve seen since his halcyon days with Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto’o at Barcelona.

Buffon would be happy to make PSG move – agent

