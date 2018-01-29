  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ronda Rousey joins WWE, refuses to say she's retired from MMA

The athlete confirmed she has signed a full-time deal with the organisation after making a surprise appearance during Sunday’s Royal Rumble.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jan 2018, 8:11 AM
2 hours ago 3,586 Views 6 Comments
Ronda Rousey.
Ronda Rousey.
Ronda Rousey.

RONDA ROUSEY HAS switched from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling, joining WWE.

UFC star Rousey, 30, confirmed she has signed a full-time deal with WWE after making a surprise appearance during Sunday’s Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

Rousey strolled into Wells Fargo Center wearing a leather jacket owned by late WWE legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Wearing a Piper-themed T-shirt under the jacket, Rousey stared down Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Royal Rumble winner Asuka and teased her participation in WrestleMania 34.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey told ESPN.

“When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

Rousey’s last UFC bout was a TKO loss to Amanda Nunes on 30 December, 2016.

However, the UFC trailblazer would not commit to saying she has retired from MMA.

“That’s what everyone seems to say. I never retired from Judo. So if that’s what you guys want to think,” Rousey said.

“I just want to devote 100% of my time to wrestling right now. Whatever people want to call that, they can call it.”

Asked if she could see herself going back to fight in the UFC, Rousey replied: “I wouldn’t doubt myself doing anything.”

