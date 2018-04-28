  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westbrook blasts 'disrespectful, vulgar' fans after OKC crash out in Utah

LeBron James, meanwhile, is heading for a game-seven fixture in the first round for the very first time.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 10:09 AM
24 minutes ago 446 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3983895

Thunder Jazz Basketball Russell Westbrook walks off the court after Oklahoma City Thunder's 96-91 loss to Utah Jazz. Source: Rick Bowmer

RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRIED everything he could to drag the Thunder to a deciding game seven, but lack of production from his team-mates, and a late no-call on Jazz center Rudy Gobert, sealed a 96-91 victory for Utah Jazz and eliminated Oklahoma City from the NBA playoffs.

Reigning MVP Westbrook finished the night with a game-high 46 points on 18-of-43 shooting, but none of the other guards and forwards on the roster made more than three attempts on Friday.

Westbrook simply had no help and the Jazz were able to hold on for a 4-2 victory in their Western Conference first-round matchup, with the Houston Rockets next up.

It also helped that Gobert was not called for a shooting foul on Paul George who had a chance at a game-tying three-pointer with less than 15 seconds remaining.

Down just three points at the time, George would have had an opportunity to tie the game at the line had a foul been called. But there was no whistle, the Jazz collected the rebound and eventually hit two free throws via Donovan Mitchell to ice the game.

Having been involved in a couple of verbal altercations with Utah fans, Westbrook said afterwards: “I didn’t confront fans. Fans confronted me. Here in Utah, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players with these fans. It’s truly disrespectful. Talk about your families, your kids. It’s truly disrespectful to the game.”

He added: “I think it’s something that needs to be brought up. I’m tired of just going out and playing, then the fans saying whatever the hell they want to say. I’m not with that. If I was on the street, they wouldn’t just come up to me and say anything crazy, because I don’t play that shit. So to disrespect me and do whatever they want to do needs to be put to a stop, especially here in Utah.”

Posted by on Saturday, 28 April 2018

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were routed 121-87 by the Indiana Pacers in game six earlier on Friday. Cleveland trailed by 10 at half-time, but were outscored by 15 in the third quarter which sealed their fate in Indiana.

Victor Oladipo had a triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while James was the only Cavs starter in double-figures with 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The two teams will face off in the first game-seven fixture James has ever played in the first round.

“Win or go home. It’s just that simple,” James told reporters after the game.

The Toronto Raptors broke the Washington Wizards’ eight-game home playoff win streak with a 102-92 victory to advance to the next round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bradley Beal and John Wall combined to score 55 points on 19-of-44 shooting, but the rest of Washington’s starting line-up combined to score 17 points in 95 minutes of play.

Friday’s results

Indiana Pacers 121-87 Cleveland Cavaliers
Utah Jazz 96-91 Oklahoma City Thunder
Toronto Raptors 102-92 Washington Wizards

Spieth and Garcia miss New Orleans cut but Irish quartet remain in contention

Derrius Guice finally gets the call after dramatic slide down the board

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
'I'll tell my friends, children and family that I had the pleasure of celebrating goals and titles at his side'
'I'll tell my friends, children and family that I had the pleasure of celebrating goals and titles at his side'
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
Pochettino says the FA's controversial Harry Kane tweet was 'embarrassing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
Fulham hit late winner against Sunderland to boost promotion hopes
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
BOXING
Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight
Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight
Taylor and foe make weight for world-title unification clash in Brooklyn
Monaghan boxing star McKenna to fight in front of Sugar Ray Leonard next month

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie