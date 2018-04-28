  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 28 April, 2018
Spieth and Garcia miss New Orleans cut but Irish quartet remain in contention

Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam hold a one-shot lead following Friday’s second round at the Zurich Classic.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 9:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,298 Views No Comments
MICHAEL KIM AND Andrew Putnam hit the front after the second round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where former world number one Jordan Spieth and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia were notable casualties.

American duo Kim and Putnam took a one-stroke lead following their three-under-par 69 as the PGA Tour tournament switched to alternate shot Friday following Thursday’s four-ball format.

The alternate format saw one player hit the tee shots on the even-numbered holes and the other on odd numbers, and the Kim-Putnam partnership was almost flawless with five birdies and just the double-bogey at the fifth hole to be 13 under through 36 holes.

Last year’s runners-up Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown ended the second round within striking distance of their countryman at TPC Louisiana. Kisner and Brown carded a two-under-par 70 heading into the weekend.

It was a forgettable day for Spieth and fellow competitor Garcia as the star golfers departed the event.

Spieth and team-mate Ryan Palmer (74) missed the cut by one shot after finishing with consecutive double-bogeys – the former finding the water on both occasions.

Sergio Garcia and fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello (73) followed Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley (70) out of the tournament, while overnight leaders Zhang Xinjun and Dou Zecheng (80) sensationally capitulated.

Portrush’s Graeme McDowell, playing alongside Ian Poulter, is three shots off the pace on 8 under. The Shane Lowry/Pádraig Harrington pairing lies two strokes further back, as is Waterford’s Seamus Power, who’s partnering Canadian David Hearn.

