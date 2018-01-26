  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed how close new signing Alexis Sanchez was to joining Manchester City instead.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 12:02 AM
10 hours ago 7,356 Views 39 Comments
http://the42.ie/3817636
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAD “one-and-a-half feet” in Manchester City before Manchester United swooped to buy the forward from Arsenal, according to Jose Mourinho.

Sanchez was close to signing for City in a deal reported to be worth £60million on transfer deadline day in August, only for Arsenal to block the move when they failed to bring in a replacement.

City were back in for Sanchez when the January transfer window opened only to reportedly baulk at the fees and wages involved, allowing United to move in.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal as part of the deal but Mourinho – who signed a contract extension to 2020 at United on Thursday – gave an insight into how close Sanchez was to going to City instead.

“I want to make it clear it was not me,” Mourinho told MUTV of the Sanchez transfer. “Totally the credit is for the owners and the board. They did it – a player like Alexis Sanchez.

“It looks like it is difficult for people to say ‘well done, you did it in a fantastic way’. He was with one-and-a-half feet in another club.

“It looks like it is hard to give credit when we win matches there is always an ‘if’. When a player does fantastically well there is always a negative. But the reality is without Manchester United the industry would be in trouble, this is part of being at such a big club.”

Mourinho, who brings up his 100th game in charge of United at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday, made headlines last October when he seemed to openly talk about the prospect of leaving Old Trafford, with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs reportedly interested.

But the Portuguese coach clarified that he is not intending to leave, merely that he believes it is hard in the modern era for managers to follow the likes of United legend Alex Ferguson in establishing a long legacy at a club.

“I am here for a long, long time but I started really, really young, I’m not as old as people think,” Mourinho said. “I’m 55 [on Friday] but I feel myself that I am very young.

So when a few months ago I told impossible to end my career at Manchester United what I was trying to say is that modern football it is almost impossible to stay 10-15 years.

“I was not saying I was going to leave but I want to work 10-15 years more. I like to do it and I don’t see myself doing another thing.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Years after his reality TV show setback, another FA Cup dream awaits for Mullingar’s Connor Smith>

Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
MANCHESTER UNITED
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
SIX NATIONS
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
TENNIS
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
Britain's Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final
Cornet could face ban over three missed drugs tests during 2017 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie