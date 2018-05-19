Record-breaking Farrell stars for Saracens in 90-point Premiership semi-final

OWEN FARRELL SCORED 27 points in an outstanding all-round display as Saracens beat Wasps 57-33 in a record-breaking thriller at Allianz Park to reach the Premiership final.

Farrell delivered on the big stage yet again on a glorious Saturday in London, Englandâ€™s captain for the tour of South Africa breaking the record for points scored in a semi-final and playing an integral role in getting Sarries back to Twickenham.

The magnificent Farrell produced a kicking masterclass, on target with all 11 strikes from the tee to go over the 100 points mark in Premiership semi-finals, and was superb in attack and defence in a clinical performance from Mark McCallâ€™s men.

Sarries laid the foundations with a ruthless first-half performance, the forwards outmuscling Wasps as they opened up a 23-5 lead at the break, Alex Lozowski and Vincent Koch crossing before Willie le Rouxâ€™s try got Wasps up and running.

Chris Wyles scored a record fifth Premiership semi-final try, while Juan Figallo, Maro Itoje and Ben Spencer also dotted down in a frenetic second half and Farrell stayed perfect from the tee to seal a showdown with Exeter Chiefs or Newcastle Falcons next week.

Wasps rallied in the second half, Le Roux, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Thomas Young and Christian Wade scoring in a breathless encounter as the two sides set a record for points scored in a Premiership semi-final, but they never really recovered from Saracensâ€™ first-half onslaught.

Farrell displayed his class to create the first try just a minute in, making an incisive break down the middle and showing great awareness to set up Lozowski to open the scoring.

Mako Vunipola and Itoje were dominant as Sarries bullied Wasps, Koch powering his way over and Farrell splitting the posts with all five shots at goal in a one-sided first half, Le Roux giving Dai Youngâ€™s side some hope by finishing in the corner.

Wyles stung Wasps again by scoring a try in his final home match, but last yearâ€™s runners-up â€” who lost Jack Willis to a knee injury late in the first half â€” hung in there and were only 10 points adrift midway through the second half.

Cooper-Woolley crossed before Wade broke through to lay on a score for Young, then Le Roux was on hand to finish for a second time following good work from Guy Thompson.

Farrell kept Saracens, back-to-back champions before being dethroned by Exeter 12 months ago, ticking from the tee and the home side made sure with further scores from Figallo and the excellent Itoje.