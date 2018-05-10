  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Brazil legend tells Jesus

Romario says that’s how he helped the country clinch the 1994 World Cup.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,673 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4005654
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (file pic).
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

AT 21, BRAZIL’S Gabriel Jesus may be apprehensive about next month’s World Cup — but legendary striker Romario wants him to know the key to success is simple: concentration, goals and plenty of sex.

He says that’s how he helped Brazil clinch the 1994 World Cup — and it seemed to work. During the tournament in the United States, Romario netted five goals and won player of the tournament, before bagging FIFA’s World Player of the Year the same year.

“Have enough sex is one piece of advice, as is making the most you can of your days off and, of course, concentrate on match days and during the games,” the player-turned-senator told Lance! on Wednesday.

Romario’s record is a tough act to follow — but the renowned striker sees potential in Manchester City’s Jesus.

“I believe he’s quite aware of his football and what it represents for the Brazilian team. He has to arrive at the World Cup and score a goal. That’s the most important thing!” he said.

A football superstar known for his sense of fun, Romario is Brazil’s fourth-highest goalscorer — still two goals ahead of Neymar.

Although he only appeared in two World Cups — and played just half a game in 1990 — Romario was star of the show in the United States, where Brazil scooped their fourth world title after a 24-year drought.

“The World Cup is a totally different competition from the rest, in which you have been 100% focused and push all your problems aside, otherwise you aren’t going to have the best Cup possible,” he reflected.

At 52, Romario has now swapped football for politics, winning a seat in Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies in 2010.

A senator since 2015, in March he announced plans to run for governor of Rio de Janeiro state.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I would much rather lose our best players to the first team than win at the weekend’>

Swansea boss set to leave club at end of season – reports>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
FOOTBALL
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
'I knew I was going to play. The only problem was I also knew he didn't want to play me'
Wenger selects trophyless spell as surprise highlight of Arsenal reign
LEINSTER
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'I will always learn off Pat' - Cunningham on working with Gilroy
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United fail to beat West Ham but secure Premier League runners-up spot
Man United fail to beat West Ham but secure Premier League runners-up spot
All you need to know about the Liverpool and Arsenal target who has lit up the Championship
Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Brazil legend tells Jesus

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie