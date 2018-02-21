Stunning Fred free-kick sees Shakhtar stage second-half comeback against Roma

SHAKHTAR DONETSK FOUGHT back from a goal down as Fredâ€™s free-kick gave the Ukrainians a 2-1 victory over Roma in their Champions League last 16, first leg tonight.

Turkish youngster Cengiz Under marked his Champions League debut for Roma with a well-taken 41st-minute opener after latching onto Edin Dzekoâ€™s clever through ball.

Shakhtar were much-improved after the break, though, and Facundo Ferreyra ran clear to slot under onrushing goalkeeper Alisson.

The hosts completed the turnaround in style with 19 minutes to play, as Fred curled a free-kick in off the crossbar.

But an extraordinary goal-line block from Roma substitute Bruno Peres to deny Ferreyra in the final minute of injury-time kept the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico on 13 March.

Right, said Fred, I'll bury this. And he did. It's advantage Shakhtar Donetsk against Roma thanks to this brilliant free-kick #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/AbX0Gb3QbY — RTÃ‰ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 21, 2018

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!