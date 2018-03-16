  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shamrock Rovers edge out Saints thanks to Toner own goal

The Hoops claimed a 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

By Ben Blake Friday 16 Mar 2018, 9:54 PM
48 minutes ago 659 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3908853
The Rovers players celebrate their goal.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
The Rovers players celebrate their goal.
The Rovers players celebrate their goal.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Ben Blake reports from Tallaght Stadium

A KEVIN TONER own goal was enough to hand Shamrock Rovers three points at home to St Patrick’s Athletic tonight.

Stephen Bradley’s side had threatened throughout, but needed an unfortunate touch by the Saints defender on 77 minutes to seal the victory.

Only Kieran Sadlier’s penalty had prevented the Hoops from coming away from Turner’s Cross with a point on Monday, while Pat’s held Dundalk to an encouraging 0-0 draw in Inchicore on the same night.

Bradley opted to recall goalkeeper Tomer Chencinski ahead of Kevin Horgan, who has made a couple of costly mistakes as first-choice stopper this season. Ethan Boyle returned from injury to replace Joey O’Brien at full-back, while Trevor Clarke, Roberto Lopes and Greg Bolger also came back into the starting line-up.

The visitors, meanwhile, were unchanged from the game at Richmond Park four days ago.

Trevor Clarke with Conan Byrne Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke tackles Conan Byrne of St Pat's. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

15 minutes of football came and went without a single opportunity of note created by either side.

Tallaght native Simon Madden, who left Rovers to join Pat’s during the close-season after four years on his second spell with the club, then drew a foul from Clarke to win a free-kick on the right-hand side of the opposing box.

Owen Garvan bent the set-piece towards the far corner, and Chencinski had to back-peddle to tip over.

Rovers responded with an attack that involved Daniel Carr and Clarke, as the latter crossed for Brandon Miele to head wide. They continued to boss possession — playing plenty of football in the opposing half –and Graham Burke fired a shot at Barry Murphy from 25 yards, but the former Rovers keeper showed good hands.

Pat’s have a reputation as a ball-playing side under Liam Buckley, but they were forced to sit in tight and occasionally attack on the counter during the first half. On one such occasion, Garvan crossed for Conan Byrne at the back post and he diverted it at goal, where Chencinski saved.

Stephen Bradley Simon Madden takes a throw as Rovers boss Stephen Bradley watches on. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

After the break, Saints winger Dean Clarke had some joy running at Boyle and the ex-Hoops man headed off target after winning the initial corner.

On the hour mark, Rovers had three bites of the cherry in the space of 30 seconds. Miele’s effort was blocked into the path of Carr, who swung a leg at it. The ball then fell to Burke and he wasn’t far away from finding the bottom corner.

Sean Kavanagh was next to go close — the former Fulham player curling a yard too high after Boyle had exchanged a one-two with Burke and got his cross in.

Space began to open up at both ends heading into the final quarter of an hour, and Chencinski had to bat away a cut-back by Madden.

With 13 minutes on the clock, however, Rovers bagged what turned out to be the decisive goal. Boyle sent in a cross, Miele looked to flick on but Toner ended up turning into his own net.

Murphy spilled a drilled effort from Finn and the Rovers captain flashed a shot across goal, and there were some nervy moments before the final whistle as Pat’s pushed forward in vain.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Kevin Horgan; Ethan Boyle, Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes, Trevor Clarke; Greg Bolger, Ronan Finn  (c); Brandon Miele (Joel Coustrain 78), Graham Burke (Luke Byrne 88), Sean Kavanagh; Daniel Carr (Gary Shaw 66).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Barry Murphy; Simon Madden, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham (c); Owen Garvan, Darragh Markey (Jake Keegan 84), Ryan Brennan, Conan Byrne (Ian Turner 54), Dean Clarke (James Doona 84); Christy Fagan.

The42 is on Instagram! Taaap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Local heroes like Maguire can be the Messi or Ronaldo to a generation of Irish youngsters

‘I can get her flowers in Tesco or Dunnes Stores, but I can’t walk into a shop and get a hat-trick ball for her!’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where we’re from'
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
IRELAND
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie