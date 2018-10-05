Ireland defender Duffy rewarded with new long-term contract by Brighton

SHANE DUFFY’S DEVELOPMENT into a key player for Brighton and Hove Albion was today underlined with news the Premier League club have moved to secure the long-term future of the Irish defender.

The 26-year-old, who has been a regular on Chris Hughton’s team-sheet for the last two years, has agreed terms on a new five-year contract with Brighton, extending his stay at the Amex Stadium until June 2023.

Duffy joined Brighton from Blackburn Rovers in 2016 for a then club record fee of £4 million, and instantly proved his worth by helping the Seagulls to Premier League promotion under Hughton.

Capped 21 times by Ireland, the defender has become a integral part of Hughton’s plans and last season featured in all but one of Brighton’s top-flight league games.

“I think being at this level has been tough, but it’s also given me some of my most memorable moments in my career so far,” he said.

“It’s a challenge that the club are thriving off and I feel like I’m improving all the time.

“This period in my career is probably the best — the club settles you down and it feels like home even though I’ve only been here two years.

“We’ve had good success on the field and that’s the main priority for the next five years – I want to make more history at this club.”

Born in Derry, Duffy began his career with Everton, where he made 10 senior appearances, before gaining further experience and exposure during loan spells with Burnley, Scunthorpe United and Yeovil Town.

Duffy secured a permanent move to Blackburn in September 2014, playing 69 times and scoring seven goals during his two seasons at Ewood Park, before moving to the south coast to join Brighton.

Hughton’s side are in Premier League action tonight as they host West Ham United, searching for their first league win in five outings.

