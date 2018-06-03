This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's U20 World Cup challenge falls flat with defeat against five-try Baby Boks

Second defeat means Noel McNamara’s side can now finish fifth at best.

By John Fallon Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,995 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4051743
Caelan Doris scored one of Ireland's two tries.
Image: Iconsport/INPHO
Caelan Doris scored one of Ireland's two tries.
Caelan Doris scored one of Ireland's two tries.
Image: Iconsport/INPHO

South Africa 30

Ireland 17

John Fallon reports from Narbonne

IRELAND WILL BE playing for a mid-tournament finish in the World Rugby U20 Championship after going down to a second defeat in a row.

Noel McNamaraâ€™s men had to win this one to have any hopes of reaching the semi-finals but that was dashed by a second-half hat-trick from South Africa Wandisile Simelane.

Ireland will now play Georgia next Thursday and the best they can hope for is to finish in the middle section.

A disastrous start saw Ireland trail 12-0 at the end of the opening quarter, conceding a try after less than a minute when South African scrum-half Zak Burger scored after charging down a kick from his opposite number Jonny Stewart.

Winger Muller du Plessis got a second try for the Baby Boks but did not panic.

Conor Dean settled them with a penalty from 40 metres after 23 minutes.

The Irish set-piece also started making inroads against an excellent South Africa pack and after a few promising attacks were repelled, they got the breakthrough they needed when captain Caelan Doris peeled away from a scrum to score five minutes from the break.

Dean landed the difficult conversion to cut the gap to 12-10 and it seemed Ireland had hit the front when right winger Tom Roche scored but the TMO spotted he had dropped the ball in a tackle before grounding it.

Ireland had an extra man for the opening 10 minutes of the second half after replacement lock PJ Steenkamp was binned.

Ireland made the extra man count when Doris put Michael Sylvester through five minutes after the restart and the full-back stepped inside neatly to score under the posts, with Deanâ€™s conversion pushing Ireland 17-12 in front.

But South Africa hit back and tied the game when centre Wandisile got in for a try and he repeated the dose towards the end of the third quarter to push South Africa 22-17 in front.

Full-back Gianni Lombard took over the kicking duties when Willemse went off injured and he put them eight points clear 11 minutes from time with a penalty in front of the posts before Simelane completed his hat-trick.

South Africa scorers:

Tries: WandisileÂ Simelane [3], Zak Burger,Â MullerÂ de Plessis

Conversions: DamianÂ Willemse

Penalties: Gianni Lombard

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Caelan Doris, Michael Sylvester

Conversions: Conor Dean [2]

Penalties: Conor Dean

SOUTH AFRICA: Gianni Lombard; Tyrone Green, Wandisile Simelane, Lyle Hendricks, Muller du Plessis (Lubabalo Dobela 41); Damian Willemse (Manny Rass 48), Zak Burger; Nathan McBeth (Alulutho Tshakweni 62), Dan Jooste (Schalk Erasmus 26), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Sazi Sandi 62); Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje (PJ Steenkamp 28-50 blood, Ruan Vermaak 72); Dian Schoonees, Ben-Jason Dixon (Steenkamp 63), Muller Uys.

IRELAND: Michael Silvester (Leinster) (James McCarthy (Munster 66); Tom Roche (Leinster), Tommy Oâ€™Brien (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Sean Oâ€™Brien (Leinster); Conor Dean (Leinster) (Harry Byrne (Leinster 69), Jonny Stewart (Ulster) (Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan (Leinster 58); Jordan Duggan (Leinster) (Bryan Oâ€™Connor (Munster 69), Diarmuid Barron (Munster) (Dan Sheehan (Leinster 64), Jack Aungier (Leinster) (Joe Byrne (Leinster 58),; Cormac Daly (Leinster), Jack Dunne (Leinster); Joe Dunleavy (Ulster) (Aaron Hall (Ulster 54), Matthew Agnew (Ulster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Referee: Damon Murphy (Australia).

Historic win as Ireland 7s stun USA to book London semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia â€” Coutinho
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia â€” Coutinho
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
HURLING
Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw
Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw
20 years on from All-Ireland success, Offaly relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly
JOHN O'SHEA
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
'He's had a really tough time. He thought his career was over'
Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight's friendly with the US

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie