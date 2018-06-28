This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Steven Gerrard confirms Rangers interest in Roma youngster

Sadiq Umar has been linked with a loan move to Ibrox Stadium ahead of the 2018-19 season.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 10:38 PM
Sadiq Umar (file pic).
NEW RANGERS MANAGER Steven Gerrard has disclosed that he is keen on bringing Roma forward Sadiq Umar to the Scottish Premier League this summer.

Umar could be heading out of the Stadio Olimpico for a fourth loan spell after previous stints with Bologna, Torino and NAC Breda.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the 2017-18 season with Torino before joining NAC Breda – where he scored five goals in 12 league games – for the concluding part.

Thrilled by the Nigerian striker’s qualities, the Liverpool legend disclosed that he is a big fan of the youngster and the Gers are in talks with the Giallorossi for a temporary switch.

“We’re a fan of Umar Sadiq. He’d bring us a forward option – height, power, presence. He’s a player that works too hard believe it or not,” Gerrard was quoted by Daily Record.

“He does tons and tons of running. He’s very enthusiastic. He’s the type of player who gives you just as much out of possession as he does in possession which is very important.

“We’ve got an interest but at the moment he’s still a Roma player. It’s ongoing. We have to be respectful and see how it progresses but he’s someone we like.”

The42 Team

